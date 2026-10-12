Roma v Real Madrid: Preview, team news, stats and where to watch



UEFA Champions League,

League Stage â€“ 2 UEFA Champions League,

AS Roma

ROM

20:00

Real Madrid

REA Venue

Stadio Olimpico Referee

Francois Letexier

Where to Watch Roma v Real Madrid: TV and online streams

Roma versus Real Madrid kicks off atÂ 8pm BST (9pm local time) on Wednesday, October 14Â at the Stadio Olimpico. In the UK, you can watch it on TNT Sports and stream via HBO Max.

If you live outside the UK, click theÂ LINK HEREÂ to find out where to watch it in your region.

Preview for Roma v Real Madrid

There will be no shortage of emotion at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night. Jose Mourinho, the man who delivered the Conference League to Roma in 2022, returns to the Eternal City in charge of Real Madrid, and he faces a Roma side who are very different from the one he left behind.

Gian Piero Gasperini has built a team that are unbeaten in Serie A, two points behind champions Inter, and widely tipped as genuine title challengers. They showed their resilience on Sunday, holding Como to a 0-0 draw despite playing the whole second half with 10 men after Donyell Malen was sent off for a reckless studs-up challenge on Kaiki.

â€œNow ours is a different sort of team, very different from the one that played under Mourinho,â€ Gasperini said. â€œIt is a team that is giving me great satisfaction, because even today we really needed great morale, great fitness and a huge amount of heart to play like this in Como.â€

Europe has been a different story, though. Roma drew 1-1 at FenerbahÃ§e on matchday one, stretching their winless run in European competition to four games. Their record against Madrid is not encouraging either, with four straight defeats in which they have failed to score. The Olimpico is a fortress on Champions League nights, however, and Roma have won eight of their last nine home games in the competition.

Madrid arrive after another dramatic weekend. Yan Diomande scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, keeping Mourinho's side six points behind leaders Barcelona. But the win was overshadowed by VinÃ­cius JÃºnior, who came off the bench, had a goal ruled out and was then sent off after a VAR review spotted him pulling Nathan Saliba's hair in the build-up.

Madrid got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan at the BernabÃ©u.

The Champions League Table

# Team Played Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Pts Last 1 1

Paris Saint Germain 1 1 0 0 6 1 5 3 W 2

Bayern MÃ¼nchen 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 W 3

Barcelona 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 W 4

Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 W 5

Como 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 W 6

VfB Stuttgart 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 W 7

Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 W 8

Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 W 9

Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 10

Lens 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 11

Real Betis 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 12

Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3 W 13

Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 14

Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 W 15

Arsenal 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W 16

AEK Athens FC 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 W 17

AS Roma 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 18

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 19

PSV Eindhoven 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 20

FenerbahÃ§e 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 21

Villarreal 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 22

Lille 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 23

Slavia Praha 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 24

Club Brugge KV 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 25

Inter 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 26

Atletico Madrid 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 27

Napoli 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 28

Lask Linz 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 29

Viking 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L 30

Galatasaray 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 L 31

FC Porto 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L 32

RB Leipzig 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0 L 33

Feyenoord 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 L 34

Sabah FA 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0 L 35

Slovan Bratislava 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 L 36

Bodo/Glimt 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0 L Position 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (Play Offs: 1/8-finals)

Position 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 : Promotion â€“ Champions League (Play Offs: 1/16-finals)

Team News for Roma v Real Madrid

Roma have problems in key areas. First-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar is out with a non-displaced fracture of the little toe on his right foot, so Pierluigi Gollini, who impressed on his first league appearance in over two years at Como, will continue in goal.

Captain Bryan Cristante is a major doubt with inflammation in his right knee. If he misses out, Marten de Roon is expected to continue alongside Manu KonÃ©, with NiccolÃ² Pisilli another option. Konstantinos Koulierakis is also out with a leg injury.

Malen's red card at Como was a domestic one, so Serie A's top scorer is available to face Madrid.

Kylian MbappÃ© is fit to start after recovering from the knee problem he picked up on France duty, having started against Villarreal, although Madrid are still managing his minutes. Federico Valverde, whose ankle sprain in the Madrid derby had been the big concern, played against Villarreal and set up Diomande's winner.

VinÃ­cius is available too, because his red card only affects La Liga games. That means the Sevilla game and the ClÃ¡sico on 25 October are at risk, but not this trip.

Ã‰der MilitÃ£o is back in group training after his thigh injury, but Mourinho has ruled him out of this game and the Sevilla match. Rodrygo (knee) is not expected back until early 2027, RaÃºl Asencio (tibia) is out for up to four months, and Ferland Mendy (ligament) is still unavailable.

Expected line-ups for Roma v Real Madrid

Roma: Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, De Roon, KonÃ©, Wesley; SoulÃ©, Dybala; Malen

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, RÃ¼diger, Carreras; TchouamÃ©ni, Valverde; Diomande, Bellingham, VinÃ­cius; MbappÃ©

Stats for Roma v Real Madrid

Prediction for Roma v Real Madrid

Roma will be dangerous and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be vulnerable at times this season, particularly away from home. But we fancy Mourinho to make a winning return to the Olimpico.