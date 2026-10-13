Maren Morris Hits Back at Shane Gillis SNL Joke About Women Being Whores at the Gym

Maren Morris responded to Shane Gillisâ€˜ controversial Saturday Night Live monologue by giving the comedian the middle finger.

Gillis hosted the late-night sketch show on Saturday night and spent his monologue commenting on how women dress at the gym. â€œI haven't been to the gym in so long I didn't know women just dress like whores now?â€ Gillis said. â€œLook, I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it. You've seen the shorts? They're those neon, like, artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don't look! You're not allowed to look. For real, don't look, because they are filming.â€

Morris didn't waste words in her reply. Instead she posted a video of herself on Instagram with the text â€œme being a wh0re at the gym.â€ The video was accompanied by her song, â€œBe a Bitch,â€ which features the chorus: â€œBreaking my neck from turning my cheek/ Killing with kindness only killed me/ If the truth means I'm a little too mean/ Tried to fake nice, but it didn't quite stick/ I'd rather be a bitch.â€

The singer captioned the video, which culminated with her giving the camera the middle finger, â€œleave my gym short wedgie out of it.â€Â

Several celebrities have responded to Gillis' monologue, which caused an uproar on social media, with many describing him as a misogynist. Former SNL star Ego Nwodim posted a gym selfie to her Instagram Stories on Monday with the caption, â€œwhore reporting for duty.â€ Meanwhile, Dan Levy shared an Instagram video saying he was â€œspeechless that something like that can exist on live national television.â€

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â€œWomen wearing short shorts to the gym does not make them whores. It makes the men calling them whores, misogynists. There's a difference there,â€ Levy said. â€œBy the way, I've seen more men's nipples in the gym than I've ever seen women showing their bodies off.â€

Gillis was fired from SNL in 2019 for racist and homophobic comments, but has been invited back to host three times since. During Saturday's show, Gillis not only infuriated viewers but dropped a F-bomb during one of the sketches, a Dr. Seuss-themed bit titled â€œGreen Eggs and Ham.â€ At the end of the sketch, Gillis apologized, saying, â€œSorry about earlier.â€