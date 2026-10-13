Ronaldos Asian Champions League match delayed by missile alert in Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr had their Asian Champions League match delayed by an hour on Monday after the Saudi-led military coalition said it had intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has recently come under a series of attacks from the Iran-backed group, with strikes on oil facilities, tankers and transport hubs â€“ including a string of lethal hits on Riyadh's international airport.

There was a sparse crowd in the stands of Alawwal Park for the game against Uzbekistan's Neftchi Fergana, which was scheduled for kick-off at 9.15pm local time.

The stadium announcer said the situation was safe, that the match would be played, and asked spectators to remain in their seats. However, the television channel broadcasting the match announced a one-hour delay.

Shortly before the sound of explosions was reported in Riyadh. At the same time, Riyadh residents received an alert on their phones stating: â€œThe region is exposed to a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm and stay at home or in a safe place, away from windows and doors, and continue to follow civil defence instructions.â€

Subsequently the coalition announced the â€œinterception and destructionâ€ of a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in a statement on X.

This incident did not seem to affect Ronaldo, who scored the 981st goal of his career just before half-time, as the Saudi Arabian champions secured a 3-1 win.

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The 41-year-old was provisionally suspended by Portugal on Saturday after walking out on the national team during the international break.