Nia Long Joins Teyana Taylors Directorial Debut Get Lite at Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

After starring in the blockbuster biopic â€œMichael,â€ Nia Long has joined the cast of Teyana Taylorâ€˜s directorial debut â€œGet Lite.â€

The Paramount movie stars Emmy winner Storm Reid and NFL rookie-turned-actor Ceyair Wright. Wright (â€œSpace Jam: A New Legacyâ€) plays a talented, but sheltered, dance student who finds inspiration, love and family in the last place he expected: the subways of New York City. Reid (â€œThe Last of Us,â€ â€œEuphoriaâ€) is the girl who opens his life to new possibilities.

The role reunites Long and Reid after they co-starred in the hit 2023 thriller â€œMissingâ€; Long has also appeared in multiple projects for producer Kenya Barris, including his 2023 Netflix comedy â€œYou Peopleâ€ and his 2020 series â€œ#BlackAF.â€ She joins an acclaimed ensemble cast that features Leslie Odom, Jr., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jodie Turner-Smith, Asante Blackk, Woody McClain, Tylil James and Khayr Bullock.

Production on â€œGet Liteâ€ is underway in New York City, with Taylor directing from a screenplay by Maurice Williams, based on a spec script by Eric Gross that appeared on the Black List in 2020. Paramount has slated the film for a wide theatrical release on Aug. 20, 2027.

In addition to starring in the film, Reid will produce alongside Barris and Anni Weisband for Khalabo Ink Society; Robyn Simpson for A Seed & Wings Productions, Reid's banner; and Bill Karesh for Offbrnd. Taylor is also producing the film with Courtney â€œCocoâ€ Gilbert, under their production banner, The Aunties.

Last month, Long, a four-time NAACP Image Award winner, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, literally cementing her status as a film and TV icon. She most recently starred in â€œMichael,â€ the blockbuster biopic about late pop star Michael Jackson, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Oscar winner Graham King. The Lionsgate film grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, surpassing â€œOppenheimerâ€ as the highest-grossing biopic of all time. In the film, Long portrays Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson family, alongside Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, as the king of pop.

Up next, Long executive produces and stars in the Netflix film â€œDon't Ever Wonder,â€ reuniting with her â€œLove Jonesâ€ co-star Lorenz Tate. She is also set to star with Ice Cube in â€œAre We Done Yet?â€œ, the third film in their â€œAre We There Yet?â€ family comedy franchise, and reprise her role in the next â€œFriday movie.â€

Long's memoir â€” which chronicles her life and career, including iconic roles in â€œBoyz n the Hood,â€ â€œThe Best Manâ€ franchise, â€œSoul Food,â€ â€œThe Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,â€ â€œThird Watch,â€ â€œTyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club,â€ â€œDear White People,â€ â€œFatal Affair,â€ The Banker,â€ â€œRoxanne, Roxanneâ€ and more â€” will be published in 2027.

Long is represented by Untitled Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, LLP.