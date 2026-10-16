The Rainmaker Cast Reveals How the Stakes are Even Higher in Season 2

‘The Rainmaker's Milo Callaghan, John Slattery Reveal How the Iconic Novel Came to Life

Court is back in session for The Rainmaker season twoâ€”are you sure you're ready for this?

After all, if you thought the stakes were high in season one, then they've gone sky-high in season two, with Rudy (Milo Callaghan), Bruiser (Lana Parilla) and Deck (P.J. Byrne) taking on their youngest and most vulnerable client yet. One who seemingly doesn't have very deep pockets.

If it feels like a shift from the rainmaking in season one, Byrne agrees. And he blames Deck's newly heightened moral highground on what he learned from his colleagues in season one.

â€œYou know what’s interesting,â€ The Wolf of Wall Street alum told E! News in an exclusive interview, â€œafter [Bruiser] taught me to be an amazing lawyer, [Rudy] taught me to have a huge moral codeâ€”that’s where I find myself this year. Instead of looking out for the low hanging fruit cases this year, I think Deck looks for people who are being bullied.â€

He added, â€œSo, if the powerful are trumping on the people that are weak, he has a problem with that. He likes to punch a bully, and he’s got the two best weapons in the land to stand next to.â€