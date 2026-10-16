Jenrick claims Farage has done more to stand against racism than almost anybody

Robert Jenrick has sought to defend Reform UK against fresh allegations that it hosts extremists by claiming that Nigel Farage has â€œprobably done more than almost anybody to stand against racism and the far rightâ€.

The remarks came after Farage was berated by a Reform official for â€œprotectingâ€ a mayoral candidate who was accused of making racist remarks about the former Labour deputy prime minister David Lammy.

The exchange emerged in an undercover investigation by ITV Exposure, which has also shown councillors and election candidates for Reform making threats of extreme violence and expressing racist, Islamophobic and misogynistic views.

In the latest footage released by ITV, a senior Reform official is seen warning Farage that he was â€œprotectingâ€ a high-profile mayoral candidate accused of making racist comments about Lammy.

Sarah Pochin, one of two female MPs for Reform, is also seen complaining that other party officials â€œare so fucking chauvinisticâ€ and that â€œthey just exclude you if you are a womanâ€.

Sarah Pochin is seen in the ITV investigation saying Reform officials are chauvinistic and exclude women. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Jenrick, the party's Treasury spokesperson and MP for Newark, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday: â€œ[Farage] is the most heavily scrutinised figure in British politics, and he's someone who's probably done more than almost anybody else to stand against racism and the far right, and to protect our politics from that over the course of my lifetime.

â€œAnd this documentary failed to besmirch his character, which presumably was the ultimate objective.â€

Farage has made repeated promises over the last two years to rid Reform of â€œextremistsâ€ and â€œbigotsâ€ and introduce vetting. The party says it carries out vetting checks on everyone who wants to stand for election.

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However, the first clips from ITV's year-long undercover investigation showed Alan Feeney, a Reform councillor and deputy mayor of Solihull, calling Asian homeowners â€œparasitesâ€, and stating that â€œno more than 1% of [the] British population can be non-whiteâ€.

Further footage released on Thursday shows Farage discussing the case of Chris Parry, a retired rear admiral picked to contest the Hampshire and the Solent mayoral election for the party.

The party stood by Parry for months after it emerged he had said the former foreign secretary should â€œgo home to the Caribbeanâ€ last year, and suggested that at least eight other politicians from minority ethnic backgrounds did not have a primary loyalty to the UK.

Reform eventually suspended him in March after the Guardian revealed other remarks by Parry, but clips from the ITV documentary show Farage pushing back against senior advisers who said the candidate had to be sacked. They included Ed Sumner, Reform's head of communications, who had told another press officer in an earlier discussion that Parry was â€œclearly a racistâ€.

In a conversation between Farage and Sumner, which was recorded by the undercover reporter, the Reform leader said Parry â€œmust apologise to Lammyâ€ and was told that a text had been written for the candidate.

â€œHe must do it and move on â€¦ Tell him that from me,â€ Farage said, to which Sumner said: â€œYou're protecting him.â€

To laughter, Farage replied: â€œIt's showing a bit of â€¦ bit of sorrow. Look, â€˜I'm sorry' is probably a good thing to hear. Just take the fucking deal. Trouble is he's a rear admiral. That's the problem.â€

Jenrick defended Reform's vetting policy. â€œIn my experience, all political parties have bad apples. I mean, you can see that's plain to see from the conduct of other political parties. In fact, Councillor Feeney, the one that you presented before I came online, was for a short time a Reform councillor, but for a much greater time a Conservative councillor.â€

He added: â€œWe actually have very strong vetting, and we invest a huge amount in it, and it's improving all the time. I don't know what the vetting is like in every other political party. I can say in the Conservative party, because it was my former party, there is absolutely no vetting whatsoever by the central party for local councillors.â€