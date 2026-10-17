A$AP Rocky Finally Drops His Fan Favorite Song Shroom Clouds

Four years after A$AP Rocky first teased his song â€œShroom Clouds,â€ the rapper has finally shared the track in its entirety. The finished version comes complete with guests Jeremih and Reggie, who both appear on the song produced by Sleeping Bear and Hector Delgado.

In a new interview with the rapper, A$AP Rocky told Rolling Stone that â€œShroom Cloudsâ€ would finally arrive on Friday as a bridge between his latest LP Don't Be Dumb and what's next, an â€œextensionâ€ of the LP that he's dubbed Disc 2.

â€œIt's a song that we heard before, but I never officially put it out. It's called â€˜Shroom Clouds.' It's a fan favorite,â€ Rocky said. â€œI've been working on the video for years, and it's like, perfected. You know me, man. Visually, I do not half-step.â€ (While the song dropped Friday, the accompanying video did not arrive at press time.)

â€œShroom Cloudsâ€ â€” which A$AP Rocky premiered live back in 2022, including at his Governors Ball set â€” arrives just days after the rapper concluded a European tour, and weeks before he embarks on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. â€œYou know, I just needed to get a break in between tours to drop this too, so that they could get ready for the next chapter,â€ he told Rolling Stone.

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â€œDisc 2 is just about to drop â€” that's just an extension of Don't Be Dumb. The next chapter is, you know, I don't really want to get too far ahead of myself, but the inspiration behind it was Denzel and Spike Lee, you know, Malcolm X. I'm ready to go redhead on them, go stupid, you know.â€Â

As for when Disc 2 might arrive, Rocky said, â€œDisc 2 coming ASAP.â€