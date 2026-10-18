Real Betis boss Pellegrini lashes out at incomprehensible and inexplicable decisions in 5-2 defeat to Barcelona

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini lashed out at the refereeing that he believes tarnished his side's defeat to Barcelona tonight.

The veteran Chilean was unhappy that three decisions in particular had gone against his side as Barca ran out 5-2 winners in Seville.

Betis had a goal from Giovani Lo Celso ruled out by the VAR after it was deemed Cucho Hernandez had used his hand in the build-up while the hosts' Facundo Bernal was sent-off after throwing his head towards Lamine Yamal on two occasions. Pellegrini was also annoyed that Barca'a third goal, from Gabriel Jesus, was allowed to stand.

He said: â€œThere's a feeling of helplessness without a doubt. Losing 5-2 does not reflect the game, due to the incidents that occurred with incomprehensible and inexplicable decisions that left us with a numerical inferiority.

â€œHe [the VAR] also ruled out a goal in an absurd way, a play in which my player gets pushed, and he accidentally handles it 30 yards away and it has no part in the goal.Â

â€œAlso, the third goal, he puts his foot towards the head and it wasn't even checked by VAR.

â€œThen there's the sending off, in which there was provocation from Lamine Yamal and that should be a yellow to one and the other. Instead, one gets sent-off and the other booked. There were incidents that harmed only us.â€

Playing against Barcelona with 10 men is not easy â€“ Pellegrini

The dismissal certainly changed the complexion of the game with Betis 3-2 behind at the time.

Yamal was a touch fortunate after initiating the incident with Bernal before then throwing himself to the ground.

Pellegrini added: â€Above all, the sending-off unbalanced the game and meant a score that was not reflective. If we managed to play Barcelona on an equal footing when we were 11 against 11â€¦

â€œPlaying against a team like that is not easy.â€

Flick pleased as Barcelona march on

The win maintained Barca's 100% record and meant they joined the Real Madrid side of 1968-69 as the only La Liga teams to win their first nine games of the season.

He said: â€It was not an easy game. Betis were fantastic for their speed and intensity, but we have also been very good and we have deserved the victory. It was an incredible match for fans and people who love football.

â€œEveryone is at their best level and that's what I say at every press conference because I see it every day. It's the most important thing, that they train at the highest level and they do. Now we have PSG on Tuesday and we will have to recover well and see what we do to manage the minutes, but for us this victory today is incredible.â€

Yamal set Barca on their way with a stunning opener, continuing his excellent form.

Flick added: â€œWhen you see the first goal he has scored it is incredible. Right now he is the best player in the world. I'm very happy with his performance. Of course he has pressure, he is 19 years old and has played all the games, but he is 100% focused and committed and he is very good, his performance has been incredible as was his attitude, and that's how the great players are.â€Â