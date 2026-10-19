Romain Vivien Expands Duties as Believes Global Head of Music

Romain Vivienâ€˜s remit as global head of music at Believe has expanded, the company announced Monday (Oct. 19). Vivien will continue overseeing Believe's global recorded music activities while now directly leading the company's three major regions: EMEA, Americas and APAC. He will also drive strategic partnerships.

The news follows last week's announcements that Believe hired Adriana Sein as president of Americas at Believe and upped Viktoria Siniavskaia to president of EMEA, a newly established region that encompasses Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Also reporting to Vivien will be Sylvain Delange, who will continue serving as president of APAC.

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Vivien's promotion is being positioned as part of Believe's five-year strategic plan â€œFrom Access to Successâ€ â€”Â an effort to change the company â€œinto a full-service, technology-empowered One Global Artist Development Company focused on artist success,â€ according to a press release. He will be supported by Bahamonde Bourgain, president of Believe artist services and label & artist solutions, and Brian Miller, chief business officer at TuneCore.

Vivien, who previously served as CEO of Believe France, was named global head of music and president for Europe in 2024. During his nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, he has held positions at Virgin and EMI. He currently serves as vp of the indie trade body UPFI and a board member at labels association SPPF. He was named to Billboardâ€˜s Power 100, Indie Power Players and Global Power Players lists this year.

â€œOur mission remains unchanged: to transform Believe into a full-service global artist development company obsessed with artist success,â€ said Vivien in a statement. â€œBy evolving our regional organization around three major geographic pillars, we are creating clearer accountability, accelerating decision-making closer to local markets, and fostering stronger execution across our global footprint. Adriana, Viktoria and Sylvain are fantastic and unique leaders with very strong proven track records, and I have no doubt they will be instrumental in driving even greater success in their region in the years to come.â€

Added Denis Ladegaillerie, founder & CEO of Believe: â€œOver the past two decades, Romain has been instrumental in shaping our global music vision and growing Believe into a leading force in digital music and artist development. As Believe enters its next phase of growth, I am immensely proud that we can rely on leaders like him, Viktoria and Sylvain who have grown with us, take on even greater responsibilities or whose continued leadership and commitment is unwavering, alongside exceptional new talent like Adriana, bringing fresh perspectives to our teams. This strengthened regional organization brings us closer to our local artists, songwriters, labels and publishers around the world, while uniting us more closely than ever as one global organization.â€