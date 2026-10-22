Hannah Gosselin Reveals Where She Really Stands With Dad Jon Gosselin and Brother Collin Gosselin

Collin Gosselin Alleges Mom Kate Gosselin Once Bound His Wrists and Ankles With Zip Ties

Having tired of his basement existence by age 11, Collin plotted his escape, using his twin-size air mattress to climb out the tiny basement window. But with nowhere to goâ€””It had been almost two years since I’d seen my dad”â€”he returned home.Â

Once there, his mattress was gone, as were the few books he had. Then, Collin detailed, Kate allegedly came in with zip ties for his wrists and ankles.

“Once I was bound, she grabbed me by my wrists, pulled me up into a standing position and then threw me down, slamming my tailbone against the hard floor,” Collin alleges, adding she told him he was a burden to the family. “She went on, calling me crazy, dangerous and other names nobody should ever call a child, things that stuck long after the pain faded.”Â Â

A rep for Kate didn't respond to E! News’ request for comment. But her attorney previously told The Sun, “There’s always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it’s hard to determine because people have differing recollections and perspectives.”Â

However, his take, he added, was “if Kate did the things that Collin is accusing Kate of, she would have been investigated by the authorities and prosecuted.”