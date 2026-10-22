Transfer rumors, news: Man United consider defensive clearout in summer

Manchester United are considering refreshing their back four, with three senior defender’s contracts up at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal want Â£55 million in any potential deal for striker Viktor GyÃ¶keres.

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Trending rumors

Man United are considering not extending the deals of three senior defenders.Â Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

– Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro MartÃ­nez are playing for their futures at Old Trafford, with their contracts due to expire next summer. That’s according to according to TEAMtalk, which claims that United are not rushing to make a decision on the three defenders. That comes as preparations are being put in place for potential defensive reinforcements in 2027, with center back and left back set to be the main areas of consideration.

– Chelsea are showing interest in a move for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari, claims TEAMtalk. The 23-year-old Sweden international is in talks with the Seagulls over a contract extension, with his deal expiring in the summer, though the club has the option to extend it by a further year. However, while there are hopes of sealing a long-term stay with the club, talks have stalled over an improved contract. That has brought Chelsea into the conversation, with the Blues eyeing another swoop on Brighton, while Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray are also monitoring the situation.

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– If Viktor GyÃ¶keres does leave Arsenal in the next year, then the North London club has set a valuation of Â£55 million on a potential exit, reports Football Insider. That is the same amount as the initial fee the Gunners paid Sporting CP to land the striker last summer. However, after a slow start to the current campaign, the Sweden international continues to be linked with a possible move away. Clubs in Italy, Spain, and elsewhere in England are keeping track of the situation, should the 28-year-old become available.

– Arsenal are among a group of teams following a potential switch for Monza striker Gustavo Varela. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, which claims that the Gunners are joined by Napoli and the 21-year-old’s former club, Benfica, in keeping track of his progress. Varela has scored eight goals in seven matches across all competitions for Monza, making an impressive start with his new club. While Benfica is keen on a return, there is no clause that could guarantee a move back to Portugal, though there is a clause that will allow for the club to match an offer accepted from another club. However, with Arsenal and Napoli in the mix, that prospect has been described as difficult.

– Liverpool are in no rush to engage in conversations with Alexis Mac Allister over a new contract, despite the player voicing his disappointment at the lack of an offer earlier this season. That’s according to The Telegraph, which claims that the Reds are yet to open talks, as the Argentina international has entered the final two years of his deal at Anfield. The 27-year-old moved to Merseyside from Brighton for Â£35 million back in 2023, and has featured 161 times for Liverpool since then.

Other rumors

– Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have all been keeping track of AS Roma defender Wesley, with the 23-year-old Brazilian valued between â‚¬50 million and â‚¬60 million by the Serie A club. (TEAMtalk)

– Nine clubs are tracking a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt youngster Niko IliÄ‡eviÄ‡, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham from England, alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid in Europe. The attacking midfielder has been monitored heavily by several other clubs. (TEAMtalk)

– Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Everton and Leeds United are the latest teams to be tracking Club Brugge striker NicolÃ² Tresoldi, 22, after attracting attention from plenty of teams with his Champions League displays. (Ekrem Konur)

– Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the sides monitoring the future of Lisandro MartÃ­nez, with the Manchester United defender now in the final year of his contract. United hold the option of an extra year on his deal. (Ekrem Konur)

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– Liverpool are continuing to work on a new contract for Rio Ngumoha, with the club setting a clear stance on no exit for the 18-year-old winger in the coming transfer windows. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Lorenzo Lucca could leave Napoli in the January transfer window, with the 26-year-old striker free to move in the winter. (NicolÃ² Schira)

– Everton are eyeing a deal for Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo as one of several options for the forward ranks this January. The 24-year-old has 15 goals in 15 games for his club this season. (Football Insider)

– Gleison Bremer could push to leave Juventus in the January transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen pushing to land the Brazilian defender. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)