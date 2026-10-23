John Mayer Launches New Label Sob Rock Records

John Mayer has launched his own label entitled Sob Rock Records. Named after his latest album, the musician has teamed up with Mercury Records for the endeavor.

â€œWorking with [Mercury Chairman and CEO] Tyler Arnold and the talented team at Mercury Records has already proven to be a great partnership,â€ Mayer said in a statement. â€œThe path from creative vision to execution has never been easier or more rewarding. I feel very inspired, and I'm excited for what's to come.â€

Mayer will be releasing his first new single, â€œTom and Jerry,â€ since dropping his 2021 album Sob Rock, this Friday. Produced by Blake Slatkin and Mayer, the musician will premiere it on his Sirius XM channel â€œLife With John Mayerâ€ on Thursday where it will be played throughout the day, before it arrives at midnight.

Mayer has been teasing the track the last few days. On Instagram Wednesday, he shared its cover art and revealed guests bassist Pino Palladino, drummer Aaron Sterling, percussionist Lenny Castro, and organ player Larry Goldings. It was recorded at Chaplin Recording Studio.

â€œ'Tom and Jerry' was the name I used when saving my first voice memo with this song idea. â€˜And if you ever come through, which I doubt you'll do, I'll run away with you,'â€ he captioned the post. â€œFrom that moment on, the adventure began in bringing that feeling to life. I've said it before, but it bears repeating every time â€“ I get to work with a group of incredibly talented and deeply dedicated artists who will stop at nothing until the sound comes into focus and becomes a picture. I can't wait to tell you more about it, but first, it's important that you know who contributed to this track.â€

He also shared a snippet of him singing along to the track while in the studio, another featuring a different lyric selection of the song, and also an instrumental section.

Trending Stories

Â â€œJohn Mayer is one of the greatest artists of all time, and I couldn't be prouder to welcome him to Mercury Records,â€ ArnoldÂ said in a statement. â€œWe're excited to be part of his next chapter and to partner with his label, Sob Rock Records, to help bring his creative vision to life.â€ Mayer signed with Mercury himself after parting ways with Columbia in 2022, as Billboard notes.

In other Mayer news, the musician is returning to the Sphere in Las Vegas in 2027 for a run of show featuring three different sets. The April 2027 residency will feature Mayer performing as a solo artist, with a full band, and with the John Mayer Trio.