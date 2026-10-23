Hurzeler: Brighton did not play to highest level against Jablonec

Fabian Hurzeler admitted Brighton “did not play on our highest level”Â as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Jablonec in the Conference League.

Brighton have been flying high this season and came into this match on the back of a six-game winning streak in all competitions, having netted 22 goals during that run.

However, they were unable to mark Hurzeler’s 100th game in charge of the club with another win as they were held in an uneventful goalless stalemate.

Georginio Rutter â€“ who scored a brace in their last Conference League match â€“ missed two good chances before the break, while Malick Yalcouye thought he had broken the deadlock 50 minutes in, only to be caught offside.

Jablonec could have snatched a win late on, though, with Bart Verbruggen called into action to deny Jiri Slama and Vakhtang Tchanturishvili, earning a fifth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

Hurzeler named a heavily changed side from the one that beat Crystal Palace 5-0 in the Premier League last time out, and he highlighted a need to improve the basics going forward.

“We did not play on our highest level; Jablonec defended well and defended the box well, good movement in transition. Overall, not the result we wanted, but we have to keep going,” he told TNT Sports.

“If you play 0-0, then you didn’t create enough; that’s definitely something we have to get better at.

“We have to understand what it needs to play in this Cup. Understand we have to be brilliant at the basics. We weren’t good at the basics; that’s something we have to improve.”

It ends level against FK Jablonec. https://t.co/fPedghVpOw â€” Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) October 22, 2026

Brighton certainly had their chances, tallying 26 shots in total, though only four of those were on target as they mustered just 1.42 expected goals (xG).

They also had 56 touches in the opposition box, 63 final-third entries and finished with 72.1% possession, but Jablonec kept their discipline to shut Brighton out.

Asked why Brighton struggled to find a way through, Hurzeler added: “Good defending and crosses not where we wanted to have them. The precision in the last action was missing; that’s something we have to improve.

“The longer the game got, the more space they had to make transitions. We tried to push hard for scoring the goal, and of course they had the space to make countermovements. In certain moments, we were lucky.

“We always learn. I think it’s important to take things away from this game and improve in the next game. There is no time for a lot of disappointment; we have to focus on the next game.”