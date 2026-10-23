Heres How to Get AMC+ Online for Free

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If you're thinking about joining AMC+, a free trial is the best way to test out the streaming platform to see if it's a good fit. AMC+ does offer a free trial directly, but there are other ways to watch online for free.

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You can get AMC+ for free, as a channel add-on via Prime Video. The streamer is offering a seven-day free trial, if you add AMC+ to your Amazon account. It's the best way to watch for free online right now.

AMC+ AMC+ on Prime Video Sign up for 7-day free trial.

Afterward, AMC+, which gives you access to a wide range of TV shows and movies, goes for $7.99 per month, or go ad-free for $10.99 per month (or $109.99 per year for the no ads tier). After the free trial ends, your plan will automatically renew at the regular rate.

If you're not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all that Amazon Prime has to offer, including access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos; fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery; in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping savings during Black Friday in November, as well as other perks. Learn more about Amazon Prime and its benefits here.

AMC+ is the home to hit originals, like Yaga, Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds, The Terror, Mayfair Witches, The Vampire Lestat, Talamasca: The Secret Order, Gangs of London, Show Me More and others, as well as hot music programming, such as the Behind the Songs series.

The streaming service has movies too, including Late Night with the Devil, Host, Strange Darling, Ghostlight, The Novice, Haunt, Air, BlackBerry, R.M.N., Bad Axe and more.

You can watch an extensive library of cult classics, such as Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, The Walking Dead and many others. AMC+ also includes programming from Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.