Heres How to Watch UFC 333 Live Online for Free

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After UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, the UFC heads to the UAE for UFC 333. Two prime fighters face off in the championship main event, as Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski (28-4-0) defends his featherweight title against Russian Movsar Evloev (20-0-0).

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And in the co-main event, Russian Petr Yan (20-5-0) takes on Georgian Merab Dvalishvili (21-5-0) for Yan's bantamweight championship in a title bout.

On Saturday (Oct. 24), UFC 333 takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with a start time of 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

How to Watch UFC 333 Live Online, at a Glance:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Main Event Matchups: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev; Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev; Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili Online Streaming: Paramount+, DirecTV

What Is the Main Event's Walkout Music for UFC 333?

Although the UFC has yet to announce each fighter's walkout songs for UFC 333, they usually go out to the octagon to the same songs during their matches. Volkanovski has walked out to â€œDown Underâ€ by Men at Work, while Movsar Evloev prefers to walk out to â€œMelodies of the Mountainâ€ by Sulambek Mamilov.

As for Yan, he typically walks out to â€œStem for the Beltâ€ by Noggano and Dvalishvili usually walks out to â€œHomelandâ€ by Bani.

How to Watch UFC 333 Live Online

Every UFC event is available to livestream on Paramount+ for subscribers for free. There's no more pay-per-view fees to watch UFC events. You just need a subscription to Paramount+.

Paramount+ oFFICIAL UFC LiveSTREAM Paramount+ You can also sign up for Paramount+ on its own.

The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which gives you access to tons of TV shows and movies with limited commercials, increased a dollar to $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year). The ad-free plan got a small price bump as well to $12.99 per month (or $129.99 per year), but it now includes Showtime, along with everything in the Essential Plan and access to your local CBS station.

After the free trial ends, your plan will automatically renew at the regular rate, but you can cancel any time. Check out entire UFC 333 fight card below:

Main Card,Â 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (champion) vs. Movsar Evloev; Main Event, Title Fight

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (champion) vs. Merab Dvalishvili; Co-Main Event, Title Fight

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Ramazan Temirov

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Featherweight: Aaron Pico vs. Losene Keita

Prelims,Â 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Dominick Reyes

Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev

Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Cameron Rowston

Lightweight: Grant Dawson vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early Prelims,Â 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT

Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse vs. Asaf Chopurov

Middleweight: Abubakar Vagaev vs. Jacob Malkoun

Featherweight: Bolaji Oki vs. Daniel Santos

Lightweight: Kody Steele vs. Noah Gugnon

Women's Strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Nicole Caliari

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Shoppers can receive access to Paramount+ included with any Walmart+ subscription, the retail giant announced last September. A Walmart+ subscription is $98 for the annual plan (about $8.17 per month) after the 30-day trial.

DirecTV 185+ Channels DirecTV DirecTV is offering a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

With a five-day free trial, the streaming service DirecTV comes with free access to Paramount+ with its â€œPremierâ€ package, which goes for $144.99 for the first month of service ($164.99 per month afterward). It features more than 185 channels, as well as access to ESPN Unlimited, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu and other streaming services, unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices simultaneously. Once the five days are up you'll be charged the subscription price based on what package you choose at checkout.