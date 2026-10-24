Stevie Wonder Files Lawsuit to Evict Woman Living on His Property Rent-Free for 38 Years

Stevie Wonder has filed a lawsuit in order to evict a woman who has been living rent-free on one of his properties for nearly 40 years.

The singer's legal team sued Carmen Efferson on Thursday in a Los Angeles superior court, demanding she move out of Wonder's three-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills. Efferson, reportedly Wonder's one-time fiancÃ©e, has lived in the house since 1988, when she and Wonder allegedly reached an oral agreement allowing her to live their rent-free.

However, when it came time to access the house as part of Wonder's property insurance renewal, representatives for the singer attempted to enter the home three times in July for inspection. Efferson refused to allow them to enter the property, and instead sent Wonder's lawyer David Huff an email saying â€œfuck the fuck off,â€ according to exhibits in the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone.

â€œYour rascist [sic] coldblooded â€˜white male privilege' tone (again with you). I am feeling harassed,â€ Efferson wrote to Huff in response to certified mail requesting entry to the property. â€œRegarding your ORDERS of entering into the place where I am living, I do not consent. Do not make any attempt to make any kind of contact with me.â€

(Huff clarified in response, â€œThe author of the letter to you on behalf of Mr. Morris was not me. It was my law partner, Tempestt Tatum, who is neither racist, coldblooded, white nor male.â€)

The legal wrangling continued for a few more emails, at which point another lawyer informed Efferson that the oral agreement between her and Wonder had been revoked due to noncompliance and lawyers were serving her an eviction notice with a move-out date of Aug. 27, 2026.

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That deadline came and went without Efferson leaving the property, resulting in Thursday's civil lawsuit. Wonder is asking a judge to order Efferson be removed from the Hollywood house, as well as pay damages of $600, the amount he now owes due to lapsed property insurance renewal.

A rep for Wonder did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.