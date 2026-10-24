Bill Mahers Embarrassing Karoline Leavitt Interview on Real Time

Bill Maher appears to be on good terms with Trumpworld.

The 70-year-old HBO host joined Kid Rock and Stephen A. Smith as President Trump's White House dinner guests earlier this month, and, following the dinner, Trump intimated to reporters that Maher's criticisms of him on his late-night program are mostly bluster, and he â€œlikes me a lot more than people understand.â€

â€œYeah, I did it again, bitches,â€ Maher said about his four-hour dinner with Trump during his opening monologue on â€œReal Timeâ€ Friday night, adding, â€œYou know what? Fuck you. I like these dinners.â€

Maher then managed to land Karoline Leavitt, Trump's former press secretary who left the post in August, as an interview guest on his show â€œReal Time.â€ It's a curious pairing given that Maher had previously attacked Leavitt on his program following the then-press secretary's defense of Trump shouting, â€œQuiet, piggy!â€ to Bloomberg News reporter Catherine Lucey when she questioned him about Jeffrey Epstein aboard Air Force One. Leavitt spun the incident by claiming, â€œIt's actually admirable. It's the president being frank, open, and honest. It's actually good,'â€ prompting Maher to jokingly remark to Leavitt, â€œWell, in that case: Shut up, bitch.â€

And so, Maher welcomed Leavitt to â€œReal Timeâ€ Friday night where he mostly treated her with kid gloves and poked fun at her successor, Katie Zacharia, for only lasting five days on the job.

â€œThe president sends his regards,â€ Leavitt told Maher. â€œI told him I was coming on the show and he said, â€˜Tell him he loved that dinner and he knows it.'â€

â€œI do like it,â€ Maher admitted, before turning the talk back to Leavitt. â€œYou were the youngest one to do this jobâ€¦ So what are you going to do now?â€

Leavitt said she left the job to take care of her two young children, who are 2 and six months, and then said she'll be starting as a Fox News pundit on Nov. 1. No follow-up from Maher about the Trump-Fox News pipeline, but instead a silly rejoinder about how Trump wants to turn the White House press pool into an actual swimming pool.

Cue Maher: â€œYou know what? This is the one thing that people get mad at me [about]â€¦ I don't give a shit about any of this. I like the ballroom! America does need a ballroom. It's the United States of America.â€

The softball questions and flattery didn't stop there, as Maher asked Leavitt about her penchant for being â€œsarcasticâ€ and didn't ask any follow-up questions when she touted Trump's war with Iran.

Maher delivered a litany of compliments about Trump, saying he â€œgets itâ€ and, when Leavitt claimed Trump was â€œfar more sane than the last [president]â€ who was â€œa mental patient,â€ Maher replied, â€œHe's far more energetic.â€

It's another reminder that Maher isn't a journalist and refuses to challenge the conservative guests on his show. He's just happy for them to be there.