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Sacha Baron Cohen Says Donald Trump Has Elements of Brilliance and We Were Too Easy to Dismiss Him as a Nincompoop

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Valentina Moreno
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20 years after retiring Ali G, Sacha Baron Cohen has dusted off his tracksuit collection and reprised the character for â€œAli G: Who Iz I?,â€ now open in theaters before coming to Amazon Prime Oct. 30. The comedian first brought Ali G to audiences at the turn of the century with â€œDa Ali G Show,â€ where he interviewed some of the world's most powerful figures (and, more often than not, made fools of them in the process).

â€œAs Ali G, I had the privilege of sitting with some of the smartest and most powerful people in the world, and all of them were punctual,â€ Baron Cohen told Josh Horowitz Wednesday night during a live taping of â€œHappy Sad Confusedâ€ at New York's 92nd Street Y. After a lengthy pause, he turned his attention to the one exception: â€œDonald Trump kept us waiting for about 40 minutes.â€

Baron Cohen recalled feeling â€œintimidatedâ€ upon entering Trump Tower with director James Bobin, where they waited in a room while Trump shouted a string of expletives â€œnot for the likes of delicate Jewish earsâ€ at Rudy Giuliani over the phone.

â€œLater on, I heard that he used to do that with other people,â€ Baron Cohen said. â€œIt really was a power move.â€

Trump appeared taken with Bobin, who Baron Cohen described as a â€œvery handsome, blond, Oxford-educatedâ€ Englishman. But when he realized he'd be sitting down with Ali G instead, his demeanor â€œimmediatelyâ€ changed.

â€œI actually met a woman who was in the car with him after that interview, and he was apparently furious,â€ Baron Cohen said. â€œHe actually went out publicly a couple of times to criticize me. And in the end, we used all those clips and used them to advertise another show that I did.â€

Baron Cohen's interview with Trump aired in 2003, back when the future president was best known as a New York real estate mogul, before going on to host NBC's â€œThe Apprentice.â€ Looking back at their encounter, Baron Cohen said he could understand how Trump won a second term in the White House, pointing to the president's â€œelements of brilliance.â€

â€œI mean, how has he survived a second term? People underestimated him,â€ Baron Cohen said. â€œWe were too easy to dismiss him as a nincompoop. There are elements of brilliance to him, otherwise. And that explains his appeal with the fact that he's there for a second term, the fact that he's transforming this country. I won't say positively or negatively.â€

This was not the only time Baron Cohen reflected on Trump's one-of-a-kind characteristics on his latest press tour. He told Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway on the Pivot podcast that the president is â€œamusingâ€ and that there's â€œa huge amount of comedy in the way he speaks.â€

â€œHe's intentionally being funny,â€ Baron Cohen explained. â€œAnd if you have a look on the far right, they use comedy and sarcasm as an engaging way to dismiss criticisms.â€

Baron Cohen suggests that Trump's popularity, perhaps, reflects a broader theme explored through his own collection of provocative characters: â€œIn the black and white, the world is a little bit complicated.â€

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