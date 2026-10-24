Ken Atchity, The Meg Producer and Literary Agent, Dies at 82

Kenneth Atchity, â€œThe Megâ€ producer and literary agent, died on Monday. He was 82.

Across his career as a literary manager, producer and writer, Atchity produced more than 30 films; wrote over 20 books; negotiated publishing and entertainment deals; and published hundreds of additional titles through his own imprint, Story Merchant Books. In addition to producing â€œThe Megâ€ films with his business and producing partner Chi-Li Wong, he had credits on â€œGambino,â€ â€œThe Kennedy Detail,â€ â€œThe Lost Valentine,â€ â€œThe Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes,â€ â€œJoe Somebodyâ€ and â€œLife Or Something Like It.â€

Prior to working in Hollywood, Atchity served as an assistant professor of English and comparative literature at Occidental College before earning tenure and becoming a full-time professor. During his 17 years at the college, he became a Fulbright professor of American literature at the University of Bologna; founded and edited two magazines; and was awarded Occidental's faculty achievement award and the UCLA Writers Program's distinguished instructor award.

Atchity also worked as a communication engineer at AT&T Long Lines, where he designed and implemented the Green Network, which connects NASA's 26 research centers. He decided to change careers to produce â€œShades of Love,â€ a set of 16 films which were broadcast on HBO and Cinemax and were internationally distributed by Warner Bros..

Born in Eunice, La., in 1944, Atchity was raised in Kansas City, Mo., and attended Georgetown University before entering Yale as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, where he earned a masters in philosophy and a PhD. While there, his doctoral dissertation won the John Addison Porter prize, the university's highest academic award, and was published with an introduction by novelist John Gardner.

Atchity is survived by his wife, Kayoko Mitsumatsu; his son, Vincent Atchity; his daughter, Rosemary Atchity; his five grandchildren, Margaret D. McKenna, Edward J. McKenna, Oliver D. Atchity, Eliot J. Atchity and Louis M. Atchity; and his sisters, Mary Calhoun and Laurie Dressman..

Donations may be made to Yoga Gives Back, an organization empowering women and children in India which Atchity served on the board for.