Mets Bo Bichette Sets Timeline For Turnaround After Blue Jays Exit

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New York Mets entered the weekend still trying to claw their way back into the National League playoff picture, and one of the biggest questions surrounding their roster has been whether star infielder Bo Bichette can rediscover the form that made him one of baseball’s most productive hitters during his years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

After an uneven first few months in Queens, Bichette may finally be showing signs of progress. And following a strong performance against the rival Atlanta Braves, the veteran shortstop offered an encouraging outlook on how quickly he believes things can turn around back to his Blue Jays form.

ForbesBraves' Rival Boss Sends â€˜Exceptional' Message After Surprise Breakout

New York Mets' Bo Bichette Believes Success After Toronto Blue Jays Exit Could Come Soon Bichette helped power the Mets to a key victory over Atlanta in the opener of their series last week, providing a reminder of the offensive upside that convinced the Mets to make a major financial commitment to him after his departure from Toronto. Before that series started, Bichette expressed confidence that his season could look dramatically different in the near future. â€œI think I am good enough that my season could look how I want it to look in a week,â€ told the New York Post's Mike Puma . â€œBut I also think that I am good enough to where we look up in a couple of months and I am like, â€˜Oh, dang, he made it to where he wants to be.'â€ The comments offered a clear timeline for the turnaround that many Mets fans have been waiting to see after the team lured him away from the Blue Jays. Rather than viewing improvement as a long-term project, Bichette suggested that a breakthrough could happen almost immediately if he can build on recent success. And his new manager also pointed to the importance of getting Bichette going alongside another key member of the lineup. â€œI feel like we haven't seen that the whole year,â€ Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza said, referring to Bichette joining Mets slugger Juan Soto in the lineup, per Puma. â€œWhether it was losing Juan because of injury, then he gets going and Bo going through a rough stretch, but if we get those two going they can carry any team.â€ ForbesDodgers Breakout Star Breaks Silence On â€˜Worry' As Trump Order Bars Family