European stock markets hit record high and oil price falls to three-month low after US-Iran peace deal – business live

Wall Street hits record high amid peace optimism

The New York Stock Exchange Photograph: Anadolu/Getty Images

Boom! The US Dow Jones industrial average has hit a record high in early trading, as Wall Street jumps.

Relief over the US-Iran peace deal has pushed the index of 30 large US companies to a new peak of 51,857 points, over the previous record peak set in early June.

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing (+4%) is leading the risers, followed by construction equipment maker Caterpillar (+3.6%), and Amazon (+3.3%)

The Russell 2000 index of small US companies has also hit a record high, up 1.5%. This follows gains in European markets, which hit their own record high this morning.

â€œPeace optimismâ€ is helping Wall Street to rally, says Neil Wilson, Saxo UK investor strategist, who explains: