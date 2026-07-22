Liverpool owner FSG in talks to sell 30% stake to Amit Bhatia consortium for £1.35bn

Liverpool's owner is in talks over Â­selling a minority stake to a consortium led by the former Queens Park Rangers coâ€‘owner Amit Â­Bhatia and backed by his father-in-law Â­LakshmiÂ Mittal, the billionaire IndianÂ steel magnate. The Guardian understands a sale of 30% of the club is being discussed, with an offer of around Â£1.35bn on the table.

Fenway Sports Group confirmed in a statement to the Financial Times that it had begun negotiations with a group led by Bhatia over a Â­potential minority share sale that would value Â­Liverpool at about Â£4.5bn.

â€œAn investment consortium led and Â­managed by Amit Bhatia has expressed Â­interest in Â­making a strategic Â­minority Â­investment in Liverpool Football Club,â€ the statement said.

It is believed that talks over the deal have been going on for three months.

FSG paid Â£300m to take Â­control of Liverpool in 2010 and is poised to secure a spectacular return on its investment. The Â­Bostonâ€‘based group, led by JohnÂ WÂ Henry, which also owns the Â­Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Â­Penguins, has preÂ­viously held discussions over a minority sale without reaching agreement but, with the Mittal family Â­possessing an estimated net worth of Â£23bn, there is no doubt the buyers have the resources to execute the transaction.

Industry sources expressed surprise at the purported Â£4.5bn valuation but it is in line with recent deals.

Chelsea were bought four years ago by the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital group for an overall Â£4.25bn, although Â£2.5bn was to purchase the shares from Roman Abramovich. These proceeds were deposited into a frozen UK bank account while Â£1.75bn was a legally binding commitment for future investment directly into the club. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of 25% of Manchester United in 2024 valued the club at Â£4.3bn.

In an indication of the Â­seriousness of the consortium's bid for Â­Liverpool, Bhatia resigned as a director of QPR on Tuesday after 19 years. The Â­London-born entrepreneur has held numerous leadership roles at QPR since investing in the club in 2007. He said: â€œQPR has been a deeply important part of my life, and of my family's life â€¦ I step back from my formal responsibilities with pride, gratitude and affection.â€

Liverpool are in the US under their new head coach, Andoni Iraola, for a pre-season tour which begins with aÂ game against Sunderland in Â­Nashville on Saturday.