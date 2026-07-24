UK households free to install plug-in balcony solar panels from end of August

British households will be able to buy plug-in solar panels later this summer after the government changed the law so the UK's biggest retailers could bring them to market for the first time.

People across the country will be able to join the millions across Europe generating their own electricity using â€œbalcony solar panelsâ€ from 27 August, according to legislation passed last week.

These plug-in panels have in recent years become familiar sights on balconies in Spain and in Germany, where they are known as Balkonkraftwerk (balcony power plant).

Unlike traditional rooftop solar panels, which require professional installation, balcony solar installations can be plugged into a three-prong wall socket, generating cheap electricity from a balcony, terrace, shed roof or any other outdoor space.

The legal change means that, from the end of this summer, retailers including Currys, B&Q and Asda will be able to sell DIY solar setups to people living in flats or rented homes without rooftop access, so they can generate their own solar power from their balconies.

They were among some of the UK's biggest retail brands â€“ including Screwfix, Wickes and Amazon â€“ that met the government earlier this summer to discuss guidelines for the sale of balcony solar panels, which are expected to retail for at least Â£400 and could shave up to Â£110 a year off energy bills.

The government's move to make plug-in solar lawful is expected to bring â€œcheap, clean power to households that have not been able to access these benefits beforeâ€, said Chris Hewett, the chief executive of Solar Energy UK.

â€œOur industry is working closely with government to ensure that all customers can have confidence in the safety and reliability of these new technologies,â€ he added.

When panels are plugged in, the clean energy generated when the sun is shining flows directly into the property's electrical circuit through a standard three-prong plug to power electrical appliances without needing to buy as much from the grid.

Plug-in systems usually have a capacity of 800 watts, or one-fifth of the size of a typical residential rooftop solar system, so while they wouldn't be able to power a home alone, they could help to reduce bills by up to Â£70-110 a year. This means it would take four to seven years to cover the initial outlay of buying a plug-in system.

Record numbers of people in Britain installed solar panels on rooftops last year. Photograph: Pat Tuson/Alamy

The DIY solar systems are expected to come to market at a time when households have turned in record numbers to green home energy upgrades to help keep costs down as the war in Iran causes global energy prices to soar.

A record 269,000 solar installations were completed in the UK last year, over a third more than the previous year and the equivalent of a new rooftop solar installation every two minutes.

Rob Hallifax, a co-founder of Windfall Energy, said the new legislation could also pave the way for plug-in batteries in British homes. The government is reportedly considering plans to bulk buy the devices and distribute them to low-income homes, according to the i Paper.

The proposals could help households to save money on their bills by storing electricity when there is an abundance of energy available and drawing on the power when supplies are tighter. If paired with a plug-in solar system, households could store their own renewable electricity during the day and use it to run their appliances in the evenings.

Hallifax said the move towards plug-in solutions was a â€œmassive win for consumer energy independence, and a huge leap forward for anyone who has previously been locked out of the energy transitionâ€.

â€œFor renters, flat owners and anyone on a budget, this opens up clean energy in a way we haven't seen before,â€ said Hallifax. He added that households should still set â€œrealistic expectationsâ€ for their new solar setup.

â€œComing into force in late August means generation will naturally decline as we head into autumn and winter,â€ he said. â€œYou still need access to a sunlit balcony, terrace or suitable outdoor area. And you may need permission from a landlord or freeholder to put panels in place.â€