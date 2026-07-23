Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis: Very Grateful for Life

Nivea revealed an unfortunate health update during a recent drive around Atlanta with CadillacChroniclesTV.

After she performed a couple of her classic hits plus a new track from an upcoming project, host Mr. Brian Freeman asked the R&B singer what she was thankful for and that when she broke the news that she's been battling leukemia.

â€œWell, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I'm so grateful to God,â€ she told Freeman. â€œI've been going through treatment, and everything is going great, so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen. Very grateful for life. It's so clichÃ© to say you don't know the time nor the hour, but it's true and it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude, like, religiously, and I'm just grateful for everything.â€

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She's staying positive, though, as she's back focusing on her music and is currently enrolled in audio engineering school. â€œI'm doing things I wanna do,â€ the 44-year-old mother of four said. â€œI'm definitely back into my music, and I'm going to school for audio engineering. I've always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mixing engineering in particular.â€Â

Nivea then said that she's trying to be â€œmore present in the the momentâ€ as she continues to love her kids while also being grateful and taking every opportunity that comes her way.

The Grammy-nominated artist did not specify which form of the blood cancer that she's currently fighting.