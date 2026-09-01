Indian Prime Minister Modi asks Putin to end Ukraine war amid U.S. tariff threat on Russian oil

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN – AUGUST 31: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) istens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit on August 31, 2026 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russia to end the Ukraine war and for a cessation of hostilities during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on Monday.

“India supports all peace efforts inÂ this area [Ukraine war], andÂ we will continue toÂ do so,” Modi said, adding that “we must move from endless war toÂ theÂ end ofÂ war, toÂ theÂ cessation ofÂ hostilities.”

“Every day that theÂ war continues, humanity takes aÂ step backwards,” Modi said.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it is planning “massive strikes” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, days after launching a devastating attack on an ammunition warehouse, amplifying fears of anotherÂ winter assault.

Russian strike on the warehouse is among its deadliest attacks in Ukraine so far, with a death toll of 38. Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during winter pose Kyiv’s toughest challenge of the war yet, as per officials and national security experts.

Meanwhile, later this month, the U.S. House is expected to pass a bill honoring Lindsey Graham that would impose up to 100% tariffs on countries that are among the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or gas, including China and India.Â

Russia is India’s largest crude supplier, accounting for more than 50% of the country’s oil imports in June and July and nearly 43% till August 24. Between April and July, Russian exportsÂ to India rose to over $34 billion, up nearly 60%Â from last year, as per India’s latest trade data.Â

During the meeting with Modi, Putin commended the growth in bilateral trade between the two countries but added that “last year saw aÂ slight decline.”

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs of 25% on India in August 2025 for its energy trade with Russia, taking the total levy on Indian exports to the U.S. to 50%.

While the tariffs on India have been reduced to 18% earlier this year, the U.S. has been keen to increase the supply of Venezuelan crude to India to replace the Russian barrels.