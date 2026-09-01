Singapore asks the $70,000 question: who wants to start a family?

With leafy cycle paths, rooftop water parks and child-friendly restaurants, Singapore's east coast is one of the best places in the island city-state to raise a family.

Finance worker Lee lives in an apartment here with his wife and two cats, but like an increasing number of Singaporeans they do not intend to have children. They worry about the challenges of bringing them up, and the disruption to their lives.

He knows his parents want grandchildren: â€œThey brought it up a couple of times when we were younger, but now they don't bring it up any more.â€

The 34-year-old, who requested his last name only be used, says he and his wife feel the same. â€œWe are happy with our lives right now, so adding a kid will kind of complicate that,â€ including giving up travel and not being able to go out to restaurants.

A survey released this month by YouGov has found that many Singaporeans feel the same, with one in four saying they don't plan to have children. Grappling with a historically low birthrate, the city-state announced sweeping measures to encourage couples to have children, but it is unclear how successful those measures might be.

The prime minister, Lawrence Wong, has said the government will provide almost S$70,000 (US$55,048; Â£40,647) in direct financial support for every child by the time they turn 17. The policy begins at birth with a S$10,000 baby grant, and two separate $5,000 grants for medical and educational expenses.

Other provisions include S$2,000 in â€œchild creditsâ€ from ages one to 16, lowering government-subsidised preschool fees to S$150 a month, and giving people more parental leave.

â€œSingapore's future will only be as strong as the families that build it,â€ Wong said.

Singapore's birthrate for women of reproductive age â€“ known as the total fertility rate â€“ is a record low of 0.87. A rate below the â€œreplacement levelâ€ of 2.1 is the norm around the world today, but Singapore is part of a cluster of countries in Asia with the world's lowest rates, alongside the likes of South Korea and Taiwan.

For governments, the demographic trend poses a major economic challenge, leaving a smaller proportion of working adults to support a growing elderly population. Singapore is projected this year to reach a â€œsuper-agedâ€ status, which the UN defines as having more than 21% of its population aged 65 and above.

The prime minister's measures have received a mixed reception, with those interested in having children still worried about the expense of raising a family.

The cost of living in Singapore is â€œinsanely highâ€ says Iqbar Hisham, 27, who works as a coordinator in the construction industry, but the new policy has given her and her fiance some hope for starting a family in the future.

â€œThese supports do encourage me to have children as soon as possible once I'm married,â€ Hisham says, noting in particular the help for childcare.

Social pressure, including a highly competitive education system and demanding workplaces, and the need for childcare support due to both parents working are also playing into a growing reluctance among some Singaporeans to start a family.

As an indication of the times, the pressure around academic results has fuelled a huge private tutoring industry as parents try to ensure their children get ahead.

Teo You Yenn, a sociologist and author of Unease: Life in Singapore Families, told the Straits Times she was struck during research for her book by how consumed Singaporean parents were with extracurricular study, starting as early as preschool.

In his speech, the prime minister acknowledged that many Singaporeans â€œworry about the future their children will inherit, and whether they are doing enough to help them succeedâ€.

Lee says financial support from the government isn't everything.

â€œI think there will be a large portion of time that me and my partner will need to take out in order to raise a child correctly,â€ he says. â€œThat is something that we are not able to provide at the moment.â€

Planning manager and mother of three Shu Rong Teo, 41, says having children has always been important for her.

But having a family and retaining her job at the Singapore Chinese Orchestra was only possible with the support of a domestic helper, and by living with her in-laws.

â€œOur experience is a testament that it takes a village to raise a child â€“ and that family support remains indispensable for working parents navigating the demands of parenthood.â€

Shu Rong Teo and husband Desmond Chow with children (L to R) Tristan, Beatrice and baby Alistair. Photograph: Supplied

She welcomes the reforms, in particular increased childcare leave, which will allow her to spend more time with her children.

â€œI used to have two days of childcare leave. Outside the two days, I had to take my annual leave to take care of my children, but with the new measures [my husband and I] have 12 days each.

â€œThe biggest difference will be having more time.â€