U.S. sanctions Turkish bank accused of enabling Iran as Bessent says he hopes for no further bank penalties

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press conference at the Cash Room of the Treasury Department in Washington, as he announces a new set of sanctions against Iran, Aug. 24, 2026.

The Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against a small Turkish investment bank and two of its subsidiaries, which the U.S. accuses of facilitating funds for an arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The action against Golden Global Bank makes it the second financial institution to be targeted under “Operation Economic Outcast,” the Trump administration’s attempt to isolate Tehran by sanctioning its business partners.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement, “While we hope no more banks will need to be sanctioned, that ultimately depends on how quickly the international community comes to its senses and ceases support of the murderous Iranian regime.”

“We know who you are, we know where you are, and we will continue to take action together with our allies and partners until we have buried the head of the Iranian snake,” Bessent said.

Golden Global Bank did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump has hyped the sanctions operation as an “economic D-Day” of unprecedented scope and intensity, but Treasury has so far taken few actions to implement the plan since its Aug. 24 launch.

The U.S. has yet to take tangible action against China, Iran’s largest trading partner and its top oil buyer. While Bessent insists Beijing is not exempt from potential sanctions, he has also pushed back on the idea that the plan only works if China is on board. Some geopolitics experts are skeptical that the U.S. will risk upending its fragile relations with China, at least before Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.