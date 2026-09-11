Gasoline prices drive up US monthly inflation; four UK interest rate hikes expected by next summer – business live

Gasoline drives up US monthly inflation in August

Newsflash: US inflation picked up last month, on a monthly basis, as the surge in motor fuel prices hurt American consumers.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.4% during August, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported, up from 0.1% in July.

The annual inflation rate is unchanged at 3.4%.

Pricier gasoline drove up US inflation in August â€“ the index for gasoline rose 3.9% in August, accounting for over one third of the monthly all items increase.

Energy prices jumped by 2.1% in the month â€“ another sign that Donald Trump's war with Iran is hurting consumers.

Shelter (or housing) became 0.3% more expensive, while food prices increased 0.1% over the month, including a 0.3% rise in the index for food away from home (eg at restaurants).