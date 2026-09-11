US Open tennis 2026 mens semi-final: Alexander Zverev v Karen Khachanov – live

Key events

Zverev leads the career head-to-head 6-3 against Khachanov. They faced each other twice during the North American swing last year, with Khachanov winning in the Canadian Open semis but retiring in the fourth round at Cincinnati. Their only grand slam meeting was at the 2018 French Open, when Zverev won in five sets in the fourth round. Khachanov said yesterday â€¦ double quotation mark We had some great matches. He's leading the head-to-head, I think, 6-3 if I'm right, tough battles. Last year I won in Canada, which was a very important one after a few defeats that I had against him. Zverev said â€¦ double quotation mark He's a great guy. I've known him for many, many years, somebody that I grew up with playing junior tournaments. Again, I have massive respect for him. I hope it's going to be a great battle on Friday.

Karen Khachanov is in his first grand slam semi-final for three and a half years. The Russian started this year with a record of 16-18 but his form over the past couple of weeks will lift him higher than his current world ranking of No 50. Alexander Blockx, who retired injured during the third set of their quarter-final on Thursday, was the third seed Khachanov has knocked out so far. Run to 2026 semis First round: Beat RomÃ¡n AndrÃ©s Burruchaga 6-3 6-0 6-1

Second round: Beat Felix Auger-Aliassime (3rd seed) 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Third round: Beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-3 6-2 6-4

Fourth round: Beat Learner Tien (14) 7-5 4-6 6-7(6) 6-1 6-4

Quarter-final: Beat Alexander Blockx (28) 6-2 7-5 3-2 ret On facing Zverev, Khachanov said yesterday â€¦ double quotation mark I will have to come up with the best form. I will have to have patience, to take control in the middle, to dictate, but not to rush. You know, to build the point in the right way, and then whenever I see and I feel the chance â€¦ At some point you have to make the difference. And obviously serve, return. He has a big, big first serve, great return. So I have to be focused on that as well.

Alexander Zverev is aiming to reach his third grand slam final in a row after winning at Roland Garros and finishing runner-up at Wimbledon. But this would be his first US Open final in six years, when he lost to Dominic Thiem with nobody in attendance during the Covid pandemic. Last year, the German was beaten in the third round by Felix Auger-Aliassime. Run to the 2026 semis First round: Beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 3-6 6-7(7) 7-5 6-4

Second round: Beat Quentin Halys 6-4 4-6 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 6-3

Third round: Beat Alejandro Tobillo (25th seed) 6-2 7-6(2) 6-2

Fourth round: Beat Luciano Darderi (21) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3)

Quarter-final: Beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-2 7-5 6-1

Siniakova and Townsend win US Open women’s doubles Before we get into the buildup for the men's singles, Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend have just been crowned women's doubles champions at Flushing Meadows after coming back to beat Robin Montgomery and Ashlyn Krueger 5-7 6-0 6-2 in the final on Arthur Ashe. The No 1 seeds have completed the career grand slam after winning Wimbledon in 2024, the Australian Open in 2025 and the French Open earlier this year. Siniakova and Townsend complete the set. Photograph: Eduardo MuÃ±oz/Reuters