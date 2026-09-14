Trump urges Ukraine to stop knocking out Russian oil refineries as U.S. diesel hits record

Luis Torrado pumps diesel fuel into his tractor-trailer at a truck stop on September 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Diesel fuel prices in the U.S. topped $6 a gallon for the first time ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop targeting Russian oil refineries, saying the attacks are “hurting the world” as fuel supply disruptions from the Ukraine and Iran wars propel U.S. diesel prices to a record high.

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian oil facilities and logistics infrastructure in recent months, seeking to raise the cost of the war for Moscow after more than 4Â½ years of conflict.

The attacks have significantly hampered Russia’s refining capacity and prompted widespread fuel shortages, with Moscow recently extending a ban on diesel exports through the end of September as part of a push to stabilize domestic supplies.

“Mr. Zelenskyy has to do one thing. He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump said during an official visit to Ireland on Sunday.

“Let him go after targets but not diesel fuel because he’s causing a shortage of diesel. This isn’t done by the Middle East; this is done by what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine.”

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Monday morning.