Japan raises interest rates to 31-year high as central bankers fight inflation; retail sales rise in Great Britain – business live

Introduction: Japan joins the rate-hiking party, as Bank of England lurks

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The global interest rate rising cycle has spun again today, after the Bank of Japan decided to raise interest rates to their highest level in 31 years.

The BoJ voted to raise its target interest rate by a quarter of one percentage point to 1.25%, the highest level since 1995. The vote was not unanimous â€“ with two board members dissenting to the hike.

The move meant the BoJ has joined the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in tightening monetary policy this month, as part of the global fight against inflation.

But the Bank of England is, so far, resisting joining the battle, having yesterday voted to leave UK interest rates on hold at 3.75%.

The BoJ has been in a rate-rising cycle since 2024, when it lifted its policy rate out of negative territory. It has been under pressure to raise borrowing costs as the yen weakened steadily against the dollar this year, to levels which prompted policymakers to intervene to stabilise the currency.

A hike today had been expected. So the news that two BoJ policymakers opposed the move has excited the markets.

Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank, reports:

double quotation mark So although the central bank reiterated that it will continue raising rates if economic and inflation conditions evolve as projected, the market has reacted to the two high profile dissenters. The Yen is -0.72% lower at 157.10, having been at around 153.40 at the start of the week and the JGB curve has steepened, with 2yrs -2.2bps and 30yrs +3.2bps

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