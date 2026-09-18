Miley Cyrus and Fiancé Maxx Morando Find Bliss at the Chateau Marmont in Lets Get Married Video

Miley Cyrus has unveiled the video for â€œLet's Get Married,â€ the second single from her upcoming album, Bass Persuades.

The black-and-white video follow Cyrus and her fiancÃ©, musician and producer Maxx Morando, as they check into West Hollywood's iconic Chateau Marmont. From there, the camera captures the lovebirds and their friends running through halls naked, romping around in bed, dancing, and drinking champagne in customary rock star fashion.

Cyrus announced the video's release a day before her 10th album is set to drop. In a post shared to Instagram, she reflected on the journey to her new LP alongside a sweet photo from the video of her and Morando. â€œIt's been less than a year since starting to create this album and now releasing it. Having this record keep up with the way my life moves in real time and still feel so alive is special,â€ she wrote. â€œThank you to everyone who made this album what it is. Love you.â€

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Cyrus released the lead single, â€œBass Persuades,â€ earlier this month, the same week she announced her new album of the same name (along with the dropping of her surname). Bass Persuades, the LP, is the follow-up to Miley's 2025 LP Something Beautiful and her first album under new label home Atlantic Records.

The Grammy winner's label said the album signals a new chapter in which Miley (no last name) will honor the influence of her godmother, Dolly Parton. The album will be followed with her first full concerts in the U.S. since 2021 this fall when she headlines two nights at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 16 and 18.