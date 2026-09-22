Eli Lilly CEO says 700,000 new seniors have started GLP-1s after Medicare coverage, and 70% are on Lilly drugs

Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks told CNBC on Monday that 700,000 new seniors have started GLP-1 treatments since Medicare coverage of obesity drugs launched in July, and 70% of those patients are on Lilly medicines.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Ricks called the rollout of coverage “very encouraging” so far, saying its expansion of the broader GLP-1 market “is what we had hoped.” His comments offer the latest metrics on how much the coverage is expanding access to the medicines, and who appears to be gaining more momentum among new patients between Lilly and its chief rival, Novo .

The coverage is through a temporary program called “Bridge,” which allows eligible beneficiaries to obtain weight loss drugs for a $50 monthly co-pay. The federal Medicare program is for people age â€‹65 and older â€‹or with disabilities â and covers about 66 million people.