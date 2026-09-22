Eli Lilly CEO says 700,000 new seniors have started GLP-1s after Medicare coverage, and 70% are on Lilly drugs

Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks told CNBC on Monday that 700,000 new seniors have started GLP-1 treatments since Medicare coverage of obesity drugs launched in July, and 70% of those patients are on Lilly medicines.
In an exclusive interview with CNBC, Ricks called the rollout of coverage “very encouraging” so far, saying its expansion of the broader GLP-1 market “is what we had hoped.” His comments offer the latest metrics on how much the coverage is expanding access to the medicines, and who appears to be gaining more momentum among new patients between Lilly and its chief rival, Novo.
The coverage is through a temporary program called “Bridge,” which allows eligible beneficiaries to obtain weight loss drugs for a $50 monthly co-pay. The federal Medicare program is for people age â€‹65 and older â€‹or with disabilities â and covers about 66 million people.
Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks speaks during a press conference in Houston, Sept. 23, 2025.
Antranik Tavitian | Reuters
Lilly’s blockbuster obesity injection Zepbound appears to be the biggest winner of Medicare coverage so far. Through the program, seniors can get access to Zepbound along with Lilly’s newly launched obesity pill, Foundayo, Novo’s competing Wegovy pill and blockbuster injection under the same name.
“We’re capturing about seven out of 10 of those new patients, and a lot are still on Zepbound,” he said. “I think we still see physicians focusing on those with the most body weight and the most complications. That’s where Zepbound plays a big role.”
Lilly’s Foundayo plays a larger role for patients who are looking for a convenient treatment option and “maybe just need to lose 25 to 30 pounds,” Ricks added. That pill launched in April a few months behind Novo’s, but Ricks told CNBC that one-third of new patients on oral GLP-1s are taking Foundayo.
He said he hasn’t heard of many logistical issues with the rollout, saying the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “did a nice job rolling this out,” educating physicians and working with both companies and the insurance system.