UK government borrowing jumps over forecast to £18.3bn in August, in dismal picture ahead of the budget – business live

Oil below $100 as Iran ‘makes strait of Hormuz offer’ Newsflash: The oil price has dipped below the $100 a barrel level. This follows a report on the Kyodo news service that Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States takes initial steps toward easing military pressure. One senior Iranian government official told Kyodo: double quotation mark â€œThere is a possibility of moving toward an agreement.â€ But the official added that Washington must demonstrate â€œseriousness and commitmentâ€ if diplomacy is to advance. Neil Wilson of Saxo Markets says: double quotation mark Pressured by its exports grinding to a halt the economic toll is being felt in Tehran and it seems to be pinning hopes on this offer ending the stalemate. This looks too good an offer for Trump to turn down ahead of his key week with Xi and with polls indicating voter dissatisfaction of his handling the Iran war and economy ahead of the mid-terms, which are looking like the Democrats could take both houses. As ever with US-Iran chatter and rumours this needs to be taken with a grain of salt but should it hold it's going to mean crude holds lower, which would take the pressure of bond yields.

Key events

Lack of budget leaks welcomed The lack of leaks ahead of next month's budget is an encouraging sign, Andrew Chorlton, chief investment officer at M&G explains. Chorlton tells journalists here in London that the UK's market reputation has been damaged in the past by leaks, backtracking, and some measures that have been expected then not being included in the budget after all. He adds: double quotation mark â€œSo hopefully we'll all find out at the same time at the end of October and, and react accordingly.â€ Looking at the UK, he says: double quotation mark It's not a surprise that the government has a balancing act to play in the budget next month, whether it's the old chancellor [Rachel Reeves] or the new one [John Healey]. Chorlton then jokes that hopefully we won't get another new chancellor before the budget (!) on 28 October, adding: double quotation mark Whoever is the chancellor, they're facing that challenge.

Bond markets in a ‘fairly healthy’ place The bond markets are at a â€œfairly healthy starting placeâ€ following the recent rise in yields, argues Andrew Chorlton, chief investment officer at M&G. He's speaking at a lunch event in the City now (at the top of M&G's rather stylish Leadenhall site). And he's explaining to the assembled journalists that fixed income is offering more attractive valuations. Chorlton points out that, with US Treasuries and UK gilts yielding 5%, investors are being offered real yields of 2% to 3%, which is â€˜not a bad starting pointâ€

Petrol and diesel prices head higher, says RAC Despite the drop in oil prices this week, fuel prices are still heading higher, with diesel getting closer to Â£2 a litre. The latest figures from the RAC motoring group show the average price of unleaded and diesel have both crept higher, to 172.85p a litre and 196.89p a litre respectively. The unleaded price is now 40p per litre higher on average than it was at the start of the war while diesel is 54.5p more expensive. This has become a real problem for some people. â€œAround half my day's pay goes to filling up my car now,â€ says Jon Barden, a former humanitarian adviser turned handyman, who says his fuel costs have doubled. His diesel Ford estate, once used for camping trips, is now used to carry heavy tools to jobs around Tottenham in north London.

Back in the UK, conditions in the factory sector have picked up. Total order books were reported as below â€œnormalâ€ in September, to the smallest extent since July 2023 (-9%, from -25% in August), new data from the CBI shows.

Oil has now hit a new low of $97.50 a barrel. That's still some way above Brent's pre-Iran war levels of around $72 a barrel, though.

Oil is continuing to drop, and has touched a two-week low. It's now traded as low as $98.33 a barrel, its lowest since 8 September.

Shares in BP have dropped by 2.5% following the dip in the oil price below $100 a barrel this morning. It's the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 share index, followed by weapons producer BAE Systems (-2%), as hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the Iran war pick up again.

Kyodo also reports that Iran's proposal has already been conveyed to Washington through mediators, and calls for renewed talks aimed at reaching a permanent end to hostilities between the two countries. However, the senior Iranian government official they site also ruled out a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump on the fringes of the gathering, while alo saying progress toward an agreement remains possible.

Oil below $100 as Iran ‘makes strait of Hormuz offer’ Newsflash: The oil price has dipped below the $100 a barrel level. This follows a report on the Kyodo news service that Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States takes initial steps toward easing military pressure. One senior Iranian government official told Kyodo: double quotation mark â€œThere is a possibility of moving toward an agreement.â€ But the official added that Washington must demonstrate â€œseriousness and commitmentâ€ if diplomacy is to advance. Neil Wilson of Saxo Markets says: double quotation mark Pressured by its exports grinding to a halt the economic toll is being felt in Tehran and it seems to be pinning hopes on this offer ending the stalemate. This looks too good an offer for Trump to turn down ahead of his key week with Xi and with polls indicating voter dissatisfaction of his handling the Iran war and economy ahead of the mid-terms, which are looking like the Democrats could take both houses. As ever with US-Iran chatter and rumours this needs to be taken with a grain of salt but should it hold it's going to mean crude holds lower, which would take the pressure of bond yields.

Back to the UK government's higher-than-expected borrowing of Â£18.3bn in August. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at the Wealth Club, said: double quotation mark Tax speculation is ramping up ahead of the budget, especially given the latest snapshot of the government coffers shows prime minister Andy Burnham and chancellor John Healey are walking an increasingly tricky tightrope when it comes to the public finances. That is prompting fresh speculation about a potential increase in capital gains tax, particularly if reported plans to raise the personal income-tax allowance from Â£12,570 become a reality. If the government is looking to put more money into people's pockets by reducing their income-tax bill, it would need to find the money elsewhere, and CGT is increasingly being talked up as a potential source. For investors, the prospect of a higher CGT bill could mean some simply decide not to sell assets and hang onto them instead. But there are alternatives, including tax-efficient investment schemes that can shelter returns while also directing capital towards British businesses, laying the seeds for future growth. Government-backed venture capital schemes support young businesses which are seen as crucial to driving economic growth and the creation of high-value jobs for the future. Investing in these schemes is a bit like following in the footsteps of angel investors, but rather than backing a single start-up, you're spreading your investment across a portfolio of young, ambitious businesses.

B&Q owner Kingfisher raises profit outlook despite sharp drop in bathroom sales at B&Q Julia Kollewe In the retail sector, the B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher has raised its full-year profit outlook, despite a sharp drop in bathroom sales at its B&Q chain and the impact of the heatwaves on certain products. Kingfisher shares jumped 8.5% on the profit upgrade. An 8.1% drop in big ticket sales at B&Q in the three months to 31 July was mainly down to bathrooms, while kitchens saw â€œgood sales,â€ Kingfisher's outgoing chief executive Thierry Garnier said, adding that the company will refresh its bathroom ranges. He described the consumer climate as â€œmixedâ€. The DIY chain's overall like-for-like sales fell 1.8% over the period, its second quarter. The multiple heatwaves over the summer, which also affected France, Poland and Spain, led to a â€œrelatively complicated season,â€ Garnier added. Airconditiong units and fans had â€œoutstanding salesâ€, but the company sold fewer building materials, indoor and outdoor paint. B&Q owner Kingfisher has hiked its annual profit outlook despite flagging lower half-year sales in the DIY chain as Britons held off from splashing out on bigger purchases. The group said B&Q like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland dropped 1.8% over its second quarter, with sales of so-called big ticket items plunging 8.1%, driven largely by lower demand for bathroom ranges. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA Ahead of the budget on 28 October, Garnier said Kingfisher's number one priority are business rates, calling on the government to create a level playing field between brick & mortar and online retailers. (Only physical retailers pay business rates, a property tax.) double quotation mark That will create more and issues in the future. We very much hope that we have positive news on business rates for the retail industry in the coming weeks. He hopes that larger stores won't be penalised in business rates reform. Turning to the crisis in youth unemployment â€“ nearly 1 million 16- to 24-year-olds are not in employment, education or training (Neet) â€“ Garnier said there has been a shortage of trained people in the UK for years. He added that Screwfix has a strong apprenticeship programme and has recently joined an initiative with the industry body, the British Retail Consortium, to provide work experience placements for young people (called Open Shift). B&Q and Screwfix support around 1,000 apprenticeships each year and in the most recent year, more than 600 people finished their apprenticeship, including 347 from Screwfix. Garnier resigned in May after nearly seven years as CEO to become the boss of the Dutch-Belgian supermarket group Ahold Delhaize, but remains in post for now, as he has a 12-month notice period. He said the Kingfisher's succession plan is â€œmoving at paceâ€. Kingfisher made an adjusted profit before tax of Â£404m â€Œin the six â€Œmonths to 31 July, up nearly 10% on last year, helped by cost cutting measures and a one-off Â£14m business rates refund. Total sales rose 0.8%, while like-for-like sales (at outlets open at least a year) edged 0.3% higher. The company raised its profit forecast for the 2026-27 year to between Â£595m and Â£635m, from Â£565m to Â£625m.

The pound has dipped to its lowest level since late July this morning, Reuters points out. It hit $1.3331 before a small recovery.

The Institute of Economic Affairs, the right-wing, free-market thinktank, argues that today's public finances shows the government â€œcannot tax its way out of Britain's fiscal problemsâ€. Dr Valentin Boboc, senior economist at the IEA, says: double quotation mark â€œBorrowing is already Â£8bn higher than the OBR expected at this point in the financial year, putting further pressure on the Chancellor ahead of the Budget. â€œThe problem is not weak revenues. Tax receipts are rising strongly, but spending is rising faster. With debt approaching Â£3 trillion and the cost of servicing it remaining painfully high, further tax rises would only paper over the cracks. â€œThe Chancellor needs to get a grip on spending and focus on reforms that can deliver stronger economic growth. Without that, Britain will remain stuck in a cycle of higher spending, higher taxes and disappointing growth.â€ [The government, though, might point out that Brexit â€“ which the IEA saw as a major opportunity â€“ has rather hampered UK growth]

Philip Shaw of Investec has highlighted how UK government spending rose faster than income in August, which pushd up the monthly deficit: double quotation mark The scale of the borrowing was principally due to the relatively low growth of tax receipts of 3.8% on the year, particularly VAT (+1.7%) and excise duties (-0.4%). Current spending (excluding interest payments) was 4.9% higher, similar to the trend for 2026/27 so far. Interest payments were Â£8.8bn, modestly (Â£0.4bn) above those in August last year.

The oil price has shrugged off a brief dip below the $100 a barrel mark yesterday. This morning, Brent crude is up 1.1% at $101.50/barrel, as traders continue to assess the hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East. Yesterday afternoon, Brent fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in a fortnight. That appeared to be due to relief that the US had not renewed its bombing campaign against Iran, as Tehran had warned on Sunday. Hopes that US president Donald Trump could meet Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this week also pushed oil lower. But concerns over an escalation in the region remain. Earlier this morning, Saudi Arabia's civil defence body issued an alert in its Najran region, amid ongoing hostilities between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. That alert has now been lifted.