Trump discloses more than 1,100 July trades, including up to $25 million each in sales of Microsoft, Amazon

President Donald Trump disclosed, in a filing released Tuesday, more than 1,100 securities transactions made on his behalf in July, including sales of as much as $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon shares, as his sprawling investment portfolio underwent another month of heavy trading.

The 1,156 purchases and sales totaled between roughly $79 million and $270 million, according to a CNBC analysis of Trump’s latest financial disclosure. Purchases totaled at least $43.6 million, while sales came to at least $35.6 million, CNBC calculated, in what appears to be a broad reshuffling of his portfolio.

The largest transactions were July 20 sales of between $5 million and $25 million each of Microsoft and Amazon, according to the filing. Three days later, Trump reported buying between $100,001 and $250,000 of Microsoft and between $1,001 and $15,000 of Amazon.Â

The same July 20 entries show sales of between $1 million and $5 million of Oracle , along with purchases that included between $500,001 and $1 million of Nvidia .

The filing also shows a $250,001 to $500,000 sale of Northrop Grumman that day, when Trump signed an executive order tightening supply chain requirements for defense contractors and restricting waivers for certain critical materials sourced from China and other covered countries. The disclosure does not show what time the trade occurred or who made the investment decision.