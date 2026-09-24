Oil prices rise but gain capped on report phased opening of Hormuz Strait under discussion

Numerous merchant ships belonging to Iran and other countries remain at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz in Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Sept. 8, 2026.

Crude oil prices rose Thursday but were off session highs on a report that U.S. and Iranian negotiators in New York are discussing a phased deal to end the standoff in the Persian Gulf.

Brent crude , the international benchmark, rose 2.5% to $105.69 a barrel. U.S.Â West Texas IntermediateÂ futures moved 2.3% higher to $94.30.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters the most realistic path forward is for Tehran to allow navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the U.S. endings its blockade.

But tensions in the Middle East remain high. Saudi Arabia intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis at its Red Sea port city of Yanbu and Taif, a military spokesperson said.