Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Georgia star proud of comparison to Northern Irelands George Best

While Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill was not yet born when Best won the Ballon d’Or off the back of a European Cup win with Manchester United, he can appreciate what a global superstar means to a small footballing nation.

“George Best, an iconic figure in world football and obviously we’re very privileged that he came from Northern Ireland. In many ways, he puts our country on the map,” O’Neill said.

“I think in Georgia, you have that situation now with Kvaratskhelia who I think is a world-class player.

“For me he was probably the best player in the Champions League last season over the whole competition. We obviously have to give him special attention.

“It’s the same when you play against any world-class player in any country that you have to be aware that he can win the game in a moment, that he can create so much and he can lift his team as well.”

Despite being in the running for such prestigious individual accolades, Kvaratskhelia’s national coach Willy Sagnol praised the player’s focus on the collective.

The former France defender was a Les Bleus team-mate of Zinedine Zidane, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1998.

“You were talking about Ballon d’Or. Times maybe change but I think sometimes the past was better where players were playing and waiting to the end to see who would be Ballon d’Or and then be happy to be or disappointed not to be,” Sagnol said.

“Too many times in the last weeks, I see players saying ‘I’m the best, I’m the best, I’m the best’.

“Khvicha never said that and that’s why I’m very proud to be his head coach. He’s not just about a fantastic football player, but he’s also a fantastic personality who thinks always about the team and not about himself and I’m sure [on Friday] he will show it again.”