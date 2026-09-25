Heres who is attending the Trump-Xi state dinner

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters
U.S. government officials, business leaders and their spouses dominated a list of more than 100 people who will attend a state dinner Thursday, according to a White House press release.
On the Chinese side, the delegation consisted primarily of government officials, accompanying Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump and their wives.
Talks with Trump have “added new substance” to U.S.-China relations, Xi said in a toast, according to an official translation. Trump gave Xi a statue of a bald eagle.
The U.S. and Chinese presidential couples were seated with Apple‘s Tim Cook, Nvidia‘s Jensen Huang and his wife, Elon Musk and AMD’s Lisa Su.
Meta and OpenAI were among the other major U.S. tech companies represented. Anthropic was not on the list.
The two-course menu included a silky yellow squash veloutÃ© with crispy pancetta, sesame-crusted sea bass served over braised baby bok choy, and a fruit-shaped vanilla cremeux with ice cream made with White House honey.
Other attendees included members of Trump’s extended family, including Melania’s father Viktor Knavs.
Chinese business leaders were previously expected to attend the dinner. Earlier, CNBC reported that someone briefed about the preparations but who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record said they weren’t aware of any Chinese companies who have been invited to join Xi on his trip.
Xi is making his first state visit to the U.S. since Barack Obama’s presidency more than a decade ago. He arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday and is scheduled to leave Friday.
Here’s the full list:
- President Donald J. Trump
- First Lady Melania Trump
- PresidentÂ Xi Jinping
- Madame Peng Liyuan
- Vice President JD Vance
- Second LadyÂ Usha Vance
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio
- Jeanette Rubio, SpouseÂ of the Secretary of State
- Chief of Staff Susie Wiles
- U.S. Ambassador to ChinaÂ David Perdue
- Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of the U.S. Ambassador to China
- Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent
- John Freeman, Spouse of the Secretary of the Treasury
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
- AmbassadorÂ Jamieson Greer, United States Trade RepresentativeÂ
- Marlo Greer, Spouse of Ambassador Greer
- Cai Qi, CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee Member, Chief of Staff to President Xi
- Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee Member
- He Lifeng, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee, Vice Premier of State Council
- Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission
- Wang Wentao, Minister of CommerceÂ
- Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister
- Ambassador Xie Feng, ChineseÂ Ambassador to the United States
- HongÂ Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Protocol Department
- CaiÂ Wei,Â Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs
- MaoÂ Ning, Director General, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- ZhangÂ Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng
- ZhangÂ Yongchao, Deputy Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- TangÂ Fangyu,Â Director, Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee
- LanÂ Fo’an,Â Minister of FinanceÂ Â
- WangÂ Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng
- ZhouÂ Hongxu,Â Deputy Director, General Office of the CPC Central Committee Director, Central Security Bureau
- Ms. Ivanka TrumpÂ Â Â Â
- Mr. Eric TrumpÂ Â Â Â
- Ms. Lara TrumpÂ Â Â Â
- Ms. Tiffany TrumpÂ Â Â Â
- Mr. Michael BoulosÂ Â Â Â
- Mr. Viktor KnavsÂ Â Â Â
- Ms. Arabella KushnerÂ Â Â Â
- Jensen Huang, Nvidia, CEO
- Lori Huang, Spouse ofÂ Jensen Huang
- Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, CEO
- Dr. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, CEO
- Daniel Lin, Spouse ofÂ Lisa Su
- Tim Cook, Chairman of the Board of Apple
- John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs EVP and Secretary to the Board
- Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE
- LindaÂ Mills, President of New York University
- EricÂ Yuan, Zoom, CEO
- LyuÂ Luhua, Secretary to the President
- Kelly Ortberg, Boeing, CEO
- Larry Fink, Blackrock, CEO
- StephenÂ Schwarzman, Blackstone, CEO
- SamÂ Altman,Â OpenAI, CEO
- GregÂ Brockman, OpenAI, President & Co-Founder
- AnnaÂ Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman
- Dr. MiriamÂ Adelson, Las Vegas Sand, Controlling Shareholder
- SergeyÂ Brin, Google/Alphabet, Co-Founder
- GerelynÂ Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin
- SatyaÂ Nadella, Microsoft, Chairman & CEO
- JimÂ Taiclet, Lockheed Martin, Chairman, President & CEO
- Sundar Pichai, Google, CEOÂ
- Larry Culp, GE Aerospace, CEO
- SanjayÂ Mehrotra, Micron, CEO
- CristianoÂ Amon, Qualcomm, CEO
- JeffÂ Bezos, Amazon, Chairman
- LaurenÂ Sanchez-Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos
- JeffÂ Yass, TikTok
- JamieÂ Dimon, JP Morgan, CEO
- MichaelÂ Dell, Dell, CEOÂ
- MaryÂ Barra, General Motors, CEO
- David Solomon, Goldman Sachs, CEO
- Jane Fraser, Citi, CEO
- ElonÂ Musk, SpaceX & Tesla, CEO
- DarrenÂ Woods, ExxonMobil, CEO
- Chief Justice JohnÂ Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice
- JaneÂ Sullivan Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Spouse
- JusticeÂ AmyÂ Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Justice
- JesseÂ Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Spouse
- JusticeÂ Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice
- AshleyÂ Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Supreme Court JusticeÂ
- SpeakerÂ MikeÂ Johnson, United States House of Representatives, Louisiana
- KellyÂ Johnson, Spouse of Speaker Mike Johnson
- BretÂ Baier, FOXÂ News, American Journalist and Host
- AmyÂ Baier, Spouse ofÂ Brett Baier
- LauraÂ Ingraham, FOX News, American Television Presenter
- RepresentativeÂ RichardÂ McCormick,Â United States House of Representatives, Georgia
- JesseÂ Watters, FOX News Host
- EmmaÂ Watters, Spouse of Jesse Watters
- DavidÂ Ellison, Paramount Skydance, CEO
- SusanÂ Dell, Spouse to Michael Dell
- KevinÂ Warsh, Chairman of theÂ Federal Reserve
- Jane Lauder, Spouse to Kevin Warsh
- SecretaryÂ HowardÂ Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce
- AllisonÂ Lutnick,Â Spouse to Secretary Lutnick
- DirectorÂ JohnÂ Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
- MichelleÂ Ratcliffe, Spouse to Director Ratcliffe
- Special EnvoyÂ SteveÂ Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East
- StephenÂ Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President
- KatieÂ Miller, Spouse ofÂ Stephen Miller
- DanÂ Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President
- ErinÂ Scavino, Spouse to Dan Scavino
- Attorney GeneralÂ ToddÂ Blanche, Attorney General of the United States
- KristineÂ Blanche, Spouse to Attorney General Todd Blanche
- MeredithÂ O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group
- SecretaryÂ ChrisÂ Wright, Secretary of Energy
- SecretaryÂ Robert F.Â Kennedy, Secretary of Health & Human Services
- Secretary Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education
- SecretaryÂ Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior
- KathrynÂ Burgum, Spouse to Secretary Burgum
- SecretaryÂ SeanÂ Duffy, Secretary of Transportation
- RachelÂ Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy
- Director RussellÂ Vought, Director of Office of Management & Budget
- AdministratorÂ LeeÂ Zeldin,Â Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
- Acting SecretaryÂ KeithÂ Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor
- BradÂ Gerstner, Altimeter, CEO
- SangeetaÂ Mehrota, Spouse ofÂ Sanjay Mehrotra
- AnthonyÂ Barra, Spouse ofÂ Mary Barra
- KathyÂ Woods,Â Spouse of Darren Woods
- Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO
- DavidÂ Sacks, Co-chair, President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology
- AdministratorÂ KellyÂ Loeffler, Small Business Administrator
- JeffÂ Sprecher, Spouse ofÂ Kelly Loeffler
- Katie Simpson, FiancÃ© to Brad Gerstner
- RepresentativeÂ JasonÂ Smith, United States House of Representatives,Â Missouri
- Senator StevenÂ Daines, United States Senator, Montana
- GeneralÂ DanÂ Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- DirectorÂ JayÂ Clayton, Director of Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- BernardÂ Arnault, LVMH, CEO
- AlexandreÂ Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault
- RyanÂ McInerey, Visa, CEO
- Michael Miebach, Mastercard, CEO
- Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse ofÂ David Ellison
- CherylÂ Hines, Spouse of SecretaryÂ Kennedy
â€”CNBC’s Hui Jie Lim, David Sucherman and Bria Cousins contributed to this report
Correction: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect reference to the number of Chinese officials present.