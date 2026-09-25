Heres who is attending the Trump-Xi state dinner

Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund, before U.S. trade delegation meet their Chinese counterparts for talks in Shanghai, China July 30, 2019.

U.S. government officials, business leaders and their spouses dominated a list of more than 100 people who will attend a state dinner Thursday, according to a White House press release.

On the Chinese side, the delegation consisted primarily of government officials, accompanying Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump and their wives.

Talks with Trump have “added new substance” to U.S.-China relations, Xi said in a toast, according to an official translation. Trump gave Xi a statue of a bald eagle.

The U.S. and Chinese presidential couples were seated with Apple ‘s Tim Cook, Nvidia ‘s Jensen Huang and his wife, Elon Musk and AMD’s Lisa Su.

Meta and OpenAI were among the other major U.S. tech companies represented. Anthropic was not on the list.

The two-course menu included a silky yellow squash veloutÃ© with crispy pancetta, sesame-crusted sea bass served over braised baby bok choy, and a fruit-shaped vanilla cremeux with ice cream made with White House honey.

Other attendees included members of Trump’s extended family, including Melania’s father Viktor Knavs.

Chinese business leaders were previously expected to attend the dinner. Earlier, CNBC reported that someone briefed about the preparations but who wasn’t authorized to speak on the record said they weren’t aware of any Chinese companies who have been invited to join Xi on his trip.

Xi is making his first state visit to the U.S. since Barack Obama’s presidency more than a decade ago. He arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday and is scheduled to leave Friday.

Here’s the full list:

President Donald J. Trump

First Lady Melania Trump

PresidentÂ Xi Jinping

Madame Peng Liyuan

Vice President JD Vance

Second LadyÂ Usha Vance

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Jeanette Rubio, SpouseÂ of the Secretary of State

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

U.S. Ambassador to ChinaÂ David Perdue

Bonnie Perdue, Spouse of the U.S. Ambassador to China

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

John Freeman, Spouse of the Secretary of the Treasury

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

AmbassadorÂ Jamieson Greer, United States Trade RepresentativeÂ

Marlo Greer, Spouse of Ambassador Greer

Cai Qi, CPC Political Bureau Standing Committee Member, Chief of Staff to President Xi

Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee Member

He Lifeng, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee, Vice Premier of State Council

Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission

Wang Wentao, Minister of CommerceÂ

Ma Zhaoxu, Executive Vice Foreign Minister

Ambassador Xie Feng, ChineseÂ Ambassador to the United States

HongÂ Lei, Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Protocol Department

CaiÂ Wei,Â Assistant Foreign Minister Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

MaoÂ Ning, Director General, Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ZhangÂ Quan, Secretary to Madame Peng

ZhangÂ Yongchao, Deputy Director General, Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

TangÂ Fangyu,Â Director, Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee

LanÂ Fo’an,Â Minister of FinanceÂ Â

WangÂ Dan, Wife of Ambassador Xie Feng

ZhouÂ Hongxu,Â Deputy Director, General Office of the CPC Central Committee Director, Central Security Bureau

Ms. Ivanka TrumpÂ Â Â Â

Mr. Eric TrumpÂ Â Â Â

Ms. Lara TrumpÂ Â Â Â

Ms. Tiffany TrumpÂ Â Â Â

Mr. Michael BoulosÂ Â Â Â

Mr. Viktor KnavsÂ Â Â Â

Ms. Arabella KushnerÂ Â Â Â

Jensen Huang, Nvidia, CEO

Lori Huang, Spouse ofÂ Jensen Huang

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, CEO

Dr. Lisa Su, Advanced Micro Devices, CEO

Daniel Lin, Spouse ofÂ Lisa Su

Tim Cook, Chairman of the Board of Apple

John F.W. Rogers, Goldman Sachs EVP and Secretary to the Board

Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE

LindaÂ Mills, President of New York University

EricÂ Yuan, Zoom, CEO

LyuÂ Luhua, Secretary to the President

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing, CEO

Larry Fink, Blackrock, CEO

StephenÂ Schwarzman, Blackstone, CEO

SamÂ Altman,Â OpenAI, CEO

GregÂ Brockman, OpenAI, President & Co-Founder

AnnaÂ Brockman, Wife of Greg Brockman

Dr. MiriamÂ Adelson, Las Vegas Sand, Controlling Shareholder

SergeyÂ Brin, Google/Alphabet, Co-Founder

GerelynÂ Gilbert-Soto, Partner of Sergey Brin

SatyaÂ Nadella, Microsoft, Chairman & CEO

JimÂ Taiclet, Lockheed Martin, Chairman, President & CEO

Sundar Pichai, Google, CEOÂ

Larry Culp, GE Aerospace, CEO

SanjayÂ Mehrotra, Micron, CEO

CristianoÂ Amon, Qualcomm, CEO

JeffÂ Bezos, Amazon, Chairman

LaurenÂ Sanchez-Bezos, Spouse of Jeff Bezos

JeffÂ Yass, TikTok

JamieÂ Dimon, JP Morgan, CEO

MichaelÂ Dell, Dell, CEOÂ

MaryÂ Barra, General Motors, CEO

David Solomon, Goldman Sachs, CEO

Jane Fraser, Citi, CEO

ElonÂ Musk, SpaceX & Tesla, CEO

DarrenÂ Woods, ExxonMobil, CEO

Chief Justice JohnÂ Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice

JaneÂ Sullivan Roberts, Chief Supreme Court Justice Spouse

JusticeÂ AmyÂ Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Justice

JesseÂ Barrett, Supreme Court Justice Spouse

JusticeÂ Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice

AshleyÂ Estes Kavanaugh, Spouse of Supreme Court JusticeÂ

SpeakerÂ MikeÂ Johnson, United States House of Representatives, Louisiana

KellyÂ Johnson, Spouse of Speaker Mike Johnson

BretÂ Baier, FOXÂ News, American Journalist and Host

AmyÂ Baier, Spouse ofÂ Brett Baier

LauraÂ Ingraham, FOX News, American Television Presenter

RepresentativeÂ RichardÂ McCormick,Â United States House of Representatives, Georgia

JesseÂ Watters, FOX News Host

EmmaÂ Watters, Spouse of Jesse Watters

DavidÂ Ellison, Paramount Skydance, CEO

SusanÂ Dell, Spouse to Michael Dell

KevinÂ Warsh, Chairman of theÂ Federal Reserve

Jane Lauder, Spouse to Kevin Warsh

SecretaryÂ HowardÂ Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce

AllisonÂ Lutnick,Â Spouse to Secretary Lutnick

DirectorÂ JohnÂ Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

MichelleÂ Ratcliffe, Spouse to Director Ratcliffe

Special EnvoyÂ SteveÂ Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to Middle East

StephenÂ Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor, Assistant to the President

KatieÂ Miller, Spouse ofÂ Stephen Miller

DanÂ Scavino, Deputy Chief of Staff, Assistant to the President

ErinÂ Scavino, Spouse to Dan Scavino

Attorney GeneralÂ ToddÂ Blanche, Attorney General of the United States

KristineÂ Blanche, Spouse to Attorney General Todd Blanche

MeredithÂ O’Rourke, The O’Rourke Group

SecretaryÂ ChrisÂ Wright, Secretary of Energy

SecretaryÂ Robert F.Â Kennedy, Secretary of Health & Human Services

Secretary Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education

SecretaryÂ Doug Burgum, Secretary of Interior

KathrynÂ Burgum, Spouse to Secretary Burgum

SecretaryÂ SeanÂ Duffy, Secretary of Transportation

RachelÂ Campos-Duffy, Spouse of Sean Duffy

Director RussellÂ Vought, Director of Office of Management & Budget

AdministratorÂ LeeÂ Zeldin,Â Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Acting SecretaryÂ KeithÂ Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor

BradÂ Gerstner, Altimeter, CEO

SangeetaÂ Mehrota, Spouse ofÂ Sanjay Mehrotra

AnthonyÂ Barra, Spouse ofÂ Mary Barra

KathyÂ Woods,Â Spouse of Darren Woods

Albert Bourla, Pfizer, CEO

DavidÂ Sacks, Co-chair, President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology

AdministratorÂ KellyÂ Loeffler, Small Business Administrator

JeffÂ Sprecher, Spouse ofÂ Kelly Loeffler

Katie Simpson, FiancÃ© to Brad Gerstner

RepresentativeÂ JasonÂ Smith, United States House of Representatives,Â Missouri

Senator StevenÂ Daines, United States Senator, Montana

GeneralÂ DanÂ Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

DirectorÂ JayÂ Clayton, Director of Office of the Director of National Intelligence

BernardÂ Arnault, LVMH, CEO

AlexandreÂ Arnault, Son of Bernard Arnault

RyanÂ McInerey, Visa, CEO

Michael Miebach, Mastercard, CEO

Sandra Lynn Ellison, Spouse ofÂ David Ellison

CherylÂ Hines, Spouse of SecretaryÂ Kennedy

â€”CNBC’s Hui Jie Lim, David Sucherman and Bria Cousins contributed to this report

Correction: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect reference to the number of Chinese officials present.