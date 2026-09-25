Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 7 days and restart nuclear talks

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 15: People clear rubble in a house in the Beryanak District after it was damaged by missile attacks two days before, on March 15, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)
Majid Saeedi | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has proposed reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks with the U.S. within seven days if the Trump administration accepts its conditions.
The latest offer comes shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a defiant response to President Donald Trump’s “annihilation” threat at the United Nations General Assembly this week, and nearly seven months after the U.S. and Israel launched their war against Tehran.
“If certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will be open at the end of seven days, and talks will be restarted,” Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the General Assembly.
“The conditions we have asked the U.S. to meet are nothing new, nothing more than what was already in the Islamabad MOU, which was signed by the U.S. president,” he added.
The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding refers to a June ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran that ultimately collapsed in early July. The Trump administration has previously said it will not return to the terms of the June agreement.
Oil prices were slightly lower on Friday. International benchmark Brent crude futures with November expiry traded down 1% at $105.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with November expiry were last seen down 1.8% at $92.94.
The subject of the war has been a feature of this week’s U.S.-China summit in Washington. Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a three-day state visit to the U.S., meeting with Trump on issues spanning trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and Iran.
Trump has sought Beijing’s help pressuring Tehran toward a settlement, after indirect U.S.-Iran talks resumed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week.
David Perdue, U.S. ambassador to China, said on Friday that Trump has made U.S. interests regarding Iran “very clear” to China in recent weeks, including during his latest meeting with Xi.
“Believe me, believe me, much of my personal time and much of President Trump’s time over the last month has been that very topic,” Perdue told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” when asked about China’s relationship with Iran.
“We made it very clear to them weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it would be direct or indirect, whether it would be intelligence or parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable,” he continued.
“Trump made that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat that we have made very clear to them,” Perdue said.
Emergency alerts in Saudi Arabia
Iran’s Pezeshkian said Thursday that it is up to the U.S. to decide whether to end their seven-month war, amid continued missile strikes in the Middle East and a fresh push by China to help broker a peace resolution.
“It’s America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not,” Pezeshkian said, responding to a question about whether the war could be over by year-end, in an interview that aired on Fox News.
The remarks came as the Houthis fired dozens of missiles and drones at Saudi targets on Friday morning, according to Saudi authorities, who said they intercepted six ballistic missiles.
Emergency alerts were issued in Mecca, Jeddah and Yanbu. Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan planned an urgent meeting of their chiefs of staff to discuss ways to support the kingdom under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement.
Pezeshkian has sought to distance Tehran from the escalation, telling Fox News that “the Houthis are responsible for their own actions” and that Iran is “not at war with Saudi Arabia.” The Houthis, he said, “have their own issues.”
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti struck a starkly different tone, telling troops to be ready “to lay down their lives” to fight the Houthis until the group is ousted from power.
Vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz, normally the route for about a fifth of global oil supply, fell to nine, far below peacetime levels, according to Reuters, citing preliminary ship-tracking data showed on Friday.