Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 7 days and restart nuclear talks

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 15: People clear rubble in a house in the Beryanak District after it was damaged by missile attacks two days before, on March 15, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has proposed reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks with the U.S. within seven days if the Trump administration accepts its conditions.

The latest offer comes shortly after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a defiant response to President Donald Trump’s “annihilation” threat at the United Nations General Assembly this week, and nearly seven months after the U.S. and Israel launched their war against Tehran.

“If certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will be open at the end of seven days, and talks will be restarted,” Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

“The conditions we have asked the U.S. to meet are nothing new, nothing more than what was already in the Islamabad MOU, which was signed by the U.S. president,” he added.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding refers to a June ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran that ultimately collapsed in early July. The Trump administration has previously said it will not return to the terms of the June agreement.

Oil prices were slightly lower on Friday. International benchmark Brent crude futures with November expiry traded down 1% at $105.56 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with November expiry were last seen down 1.8% at $92.94.