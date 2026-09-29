Zuckerberg, Amodei among tech executives set to meet Trump Tuesday

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are among the tech executives expected at a Tuesday luncheon with President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, CNBC confirmed, according to multiple people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details are not public.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will also be at the lunch, the company confirmed Monday, as well as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to MS Now. OpenAI President Greg Brockman will be in attendance as well, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other administration officials are hosting an all-day event on Tuesday to announce a new website for federal information and resources, according to a White House official. That event will have panel discussions on artificial intelligence, energy, space and other topics.

Anthropic co-founder and Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown will also be in attendance at the event, according to a person familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details are not public.

Last week, multiple big tech executives attended the state dinner for the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, including Apple’s Tim Cook, SpaceX’s Elon Musk and Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su.

Amodei, who was notably absent from Thursday’s China state dinner, had a private dinner with the president on Sunday. It was the first one-on-one meeting between the two leaders, according to a person familiar with the visit, who asked not to be named in order to discuss a confidential matter.

Tuesday’s meeting could serve as another opportunity for tech leaders, particularly Amodei, to ease tensions with the White House as the debate over AI safety has spread and leaders have taken sides on potential regulation. A former Anthropic researcher triggered the outcry after he accused AI frontier labs of “gambling with our lives.”

Industry leaders like OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Musk have agreed with calls for an industry-wide slowdown, after Amodei penned an essay calling for companies to “pace the frontier” with advanced AI. Trump, on the other hand, has been openly resistant, and in recent weeks called AI fears a “hoax” and a “scam.”

CNBC’s Ashley Capoot, Julia Boorstin and Mary Catherine Wellons contributed to this report.