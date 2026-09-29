GM launching new customer software experience with redesigned Chevy, GMC pickups

DETROIT â€” General Motors is releasing a new in-vehicle information and entertainment software experience for its customers, beginning later this year with its redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, it said Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker is touting the new user interface, controls and software as offering convenience and customization similar to a smartphone.

The new system comes as vehicles are becoming more digital. GM has also revamped its organizational processes to put its digital experience operations under design rather than software, led by former Apple and Google executive Sebastian Bauer.

“This was all part of a very strategic, very intentional restructuring to ensure that we are best positioned to create the best possible customer experience,” Bauer, GM executive director of human interface design, told CNBC. “Our job is to make sure that we reduce cognitive load, and we give people the information that they need to see at the moment when they see it.”

For example, GM designed the system to proactively surface relevant controls without requiring drivers to navigate several screens or menus. That can apply to opening or closing a garage door, answering a call or other functions.