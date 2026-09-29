Boses First Wired Headphones in Over a Decade Are Here, and Theyre $99

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There was a time when upgrading your headphones meant cutting the cord. In 2026, apparently, plugging back in is the upgrade.

Bose is officially returning to wired earbuds for the first time in more than a decade with the new Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds, announced Monday (Sept. 28). Priced at $99, the USB-C earbuds arrive as wired headphones continue to find a new audience among younger listeners, but Bose isn't simply digging an old pair out of the archives.

The new earbuds combine the plug-and-play simplicity that made wired headphones appealing in the first place (back in the early aughts) with features more commonly associated with today's wireless models. There's active noise cancellation, lossless audio support and an in-line remote, but no Bluetooth pairing, app or charging case to worry about. Since the earbuds draw power directly from a connected phone, tablet or computer, there's no internal battery to keep charged either.

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However, the timing isn't exactly accidental. Wired headphones have been enjoying a resurgence among younger listeners, with Bose pointing to changing listening habits as part of the inspiration behind its return to the category.

Bose Coming Soon Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds Preorder Now The best part about going wired again? These $99 Bose earbuds never need to be charged.

â€œWired earbuds are experiencing a cultural renaissance, and when we decided to bring them back, we knew we had to make them even better than before,â€ Raza Haider, president of Bose Premium Consumer Audio, said in announcing the launch.

Bose Wired Earbuds Specs at a Glance

Price: $99

$99 Connection: USB-C

USB-C Noise cancellation: Bose QuietControl ANC

Bose QuietControl ANC Listening modes: Quiet, Aware and ANC Off

Quiet, Aware and ANC Off Audio: Lossless audio support, 24-bit/48kHz playback

Lossless audio support, 24-bit/48kHz playback Cable length: 4.2 feet

4.2 feet Water resistance: IPX4

IPX4 Colors: Black, White Smoke and limited-edition Dewdrop Mint

Black, White Smoke and limited-edition Dewdrop Mint Shipping: Oct. 15

The biggest upgrade from the wired earbuds you might remember untangling from the bottom of your bag is Bose's QuietControl technology. Four microphones, two on each earbud, continuously monitor surrounding sound to help minimize distractions. Quiet Mode turns up the noise cancellation, Aware Mode lets your surroundings back in and ANC Off offers straightforward wired listening.

Bose also equipped the earbuds with its SoundDesign digital signal processing technology and support for lossless audio. The direct USB-C connection offers low-latency performance, helping keep sound in sync while watching videos, gaming or creating content.

Bose

Physical controls are built into an in-line remote for adjusting volume, controlling playback, taking calls and switching listening modes. The earbuds come with three sizes of silicone ear tips, removable stability wings and a zippered carrying case.

And because apparently bringing back the wire wasn't enough nostalgia, Bose is leaning into the throwback with its limited-edition Dewdrop Mint colorway, alongside Black and White Smoke.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds are available to preorder now at Bose for $99 and begin shipping Oct. 15.