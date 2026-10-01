Nike shares drop as retailer posts disappointing sales, announces layoffs as part of restructuring

People pass by a Nike store in New York, Sept. 29, 2026.
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Nike on Thursday posted a mixed fiscal first quarter and announced a restructuring plan that will lead to layoffs starting next year.
The company also offered a full-year outlook, saying it expects revenues to decline by a high-single digit percentage in fiscal 2027. Nike also said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.35.
Shares of Nike fell roughly 3% in extended trading Thursday.
Here’s what the company reported for the period compared to what analysts expected, according to consensus estimates from LSEG:
- Earnings per share: 48 cents vs. 43 cents expected
- Revenue: $11.21 billion vs. $11.32 billion expected
Nike reported net income of $712 million, down 2% from $727 million the year prior.
Revenue fell 4% to $11.21 billion. The retailer said Nike brand revenues took a hit largely due to sustained declines in the China business. Revenue in the market dropped 26%. CEO Elliott Hill said on a call with analysts that the company is “moving with urgency” to improve its business in the region.
Its North America revenue came in at $5.13 billion, just above estimates of $5.11 billion, according to StreetAccount. Nike also reported gross margin of 42.8% compared to estimates of 42.4%.
“Despite that progress, our Nike performance business is not yet large enough to offset the pressure we’re seeing in Nike Sportswear, Jordan Brand, and Greater China,” Hill told analysts. “We’re taking deliberate actions to strengthen those businesses, but realizing the full benefit of those efforts will take time.”
Nike’s sportswear segment, which Hill said accounted for just under half of the quarter’s revenue, fell by a low-double digit percentage.
“Overall, there’s a lack of energy in the lifestyle space right now, which is impacting traffic,” he said on the call. “Yes, the consumer is cautious, but as the leader in the industry, it’s on us to bring more creativity to sportswear.”
Nike reorganizes
The sneaker giant also announced a restructuring plan to “position Nike for long-term growth.” The strategy is expected to result in layoffs beginning in 2027, though the company did not provide any further details on how many jobs it would cut.
“This work will result in fewer roles across Nike, and I want to acknowledge that news like this creates uncertainty. I don’t take that lightly,” Hill wrote in a letter to the company.
The cuts are the third round of layoffs Nike has announced this year.
The company said it plans to focus on its supply chain modernization, organizing into three geographies, building a new campus in India and changing its work and workforce. Those geographic regions will be the Americas; the Asia Pacific and Greater China; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The strategy, which Nike has dubbed Pace, is expected to deliver approximately $2.5 billion in savings through fiscal 2031. It’ll also result in a 15-cent restructuring expense to fiscal 2027 earnings per share, the company added.
“We expect Pace to streamline decision making, so we can capture demand faster and improve productivity, while also creating greater capacity to invest in what has always set Nike apart: serving athletes, creating industry-leading innovation and building the world’s strongest sports brands,” Hill said on the conference call.
The retailer has been in the midst of a turnaround plan, focused on improving separate parts of its business at different rates based on priority. The Nike consumer has also been under increased macroeconomic pressure as geopolitical tensions and higher inflation lead to slower spending.
Shares of Nike have plummeted more than 40% this year.