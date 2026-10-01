Nike shares drop as retailer posts disappointing sales, announces layoffs as part of restructuring

Nike on Thursday posted a mixed fiscal first quarter and announced a restructuring plan that will lead to layoffs starting next year.

The company also offered a full-year outlook, saying it expects revenues to decline by a high-single digit percentage in fiscal 2027. Nike also said it expects adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.15 to $1.35.

Shares of Nike fell roughly 3% in extended trading Thursday.

Here’s what the company reported for the period compared to what analysts expected, according to consensus estimates from LSEG:

Earnings per share: 48 cents vs. 43 cents expected

48 cents vs. 43 cents expected Revenue: $11.21 billion vs. $11.32 billion expected

Nike reported net income of $712 million, down 2% from $727 million the year prior.

Revenue fell 4% to $11.21 billion. The retailer said Nike brand revenues took a hit largely due to sustained declines in the China business. Revenue in the market dropped 26%. CEO Elliott Hill said on a call with analysts that the company is “moving with urgency” to improve its business in the region.

Its North America revenue came in at $5.13 billion, just above estimates of $5.11 billion, according to StreetAccount. Nike also reported gross margin of 42.8% compared to estimates of 42.4%.

“Despite that progress, our Nike performance business is not yet large enough to offset the pressure we’re seeing in Nike Sportswear, Jordan Brand, and Greater China,” Hill told analysts. “We’re taking deliberate actions to strengthen those businesses, but realizing the full benefit of those efforts will take time.”

Nike’s sportswear segment, which Hill said accounted for just under half of the quarter’s revenue, fell by a low-double digit percentage.

“Overall, there’s a lack of energy in the lifestyle space right now, which is impacting traffic,” he said on the call. “Yes, the consumer is cautious, but as the leader in the industry, it’s on us to bring more creativity to sportswear.”