SpaceX launches Google AI chips into orbit in push toward space-based data centers

Alphabet launched its homegrown AI chips into orbit on Thursday in a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a step towards making data centers in space a reality.

The launch window opened at 11:15 am PT from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County, with liftoff occurring without incident. SpaceX successfully deployed all payloads on board by 1 p.m. local time.

SpaceX has promoted supercomputers in space as the next frontier in artificial intelligence infrastructure, touting “infinite real estate” in orbit as a means of escaping the data center backlash on the ground. During the uncrewed Transporter-18 mission, SpaceX will carry Planet Labs satellites, including a solar-powered prototype equipped with Google’s tensor processing units (TPUs).

The Thursday launch marks the first in-orbit test for Alphabet’s Project Suncatcher, a “moonshot” initiative Google first revealed in November 2025. The company aims to develop reliable, solar-powered AI computing infrastructure that can operate continuously in space.

“Our team has confirmed contact with the satellite and it is operating as expected,” Travis Beals, senior director of Project Suncatcher, wrote in a blog post following the launch. He called it the first step in a long-term research effort, “exploring whether space could one day host scalable machine learning infrastructure.”

Alphabet is a significant investor in SpaceX, which went public in June in a record IPO, and the businesses are close partners even as their AI divisions compete with one another. Alphabet’s stake in SpaceX is currently valued at over $82 billion.