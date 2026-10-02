Diesel hits £2 a litre for first time; eurozone inflation rate surges to 3.8% – business live

Diesel hits Â£2 a litre for first time

Newsflash: The average price of a litre of diesel in the UK has hit Â£2 for the first time.

New data from the RAC shows that diesel hit an average price of 200.01p a litre this morning.

That means diesel prices have surged by 40.5% since the start of the Iran war at the end of February, when diesel cost 142.38p a litre.

A 55-litre tank of diesel now costs Â£110.01 â€“ Â£31.70 more than 28 February, the RAC says.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams says: