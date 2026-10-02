Gypsy Rose Blanchards Boyfriend Ken Urker Dead at 34

Blanchard went on to marry Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana, after similarly meeting him through prison correspondence in 2020.

“We’ve been able to build this emotional bond that within two seconds of talking on the phone, he knows my emotions,” she told People. “And he’ll be like, ‘Are you OK? Do you want to talk about it?’ So I’m thankful that I have a man that is open enough with his own emotions so I could let my emotions flow.”

She married AndersonÂ in 2022 while she was still incarcerated.

Blanchardâ€”who was portrayed by actress Joey King in the acclaimed miniseriesÂ The Actâ€”was ultimately released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years, but by March 2024, the couple had cut ties.

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this,” she shared on Facebook at the time. “I am learning to listen to my heart.”

As for Anderson, he attributed their divorce to “outside influences.”

“I’m still trying to figure out, how did it happen so fast?” he told E!. “I’m blindsided about how fast things occur. It’s like a snowball and I haven’t been able to stop it. It’s just one of those where it’s gonna continue to roll.”