Tottenham chief Venkatesham backs De Zerbi to turn things around

Tottenham chief executiveÂ Vinai Venkatesham has backed Roberto De Zerbi to turn things round after a poor start to their Premier League campaign in 2026-27.Â

Spurs signed off for the extended international break with a 3-2 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a result that sees them bottom of the standings after five games of the season.Â

It is the club’s worst start to a Premier League season after five games, with two points and a goal difference of -6, eclipsing their 2008-09 start (2 points, -3 goal difference).

De Zerbi has, however, navigated a busy summer off the pitch, with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke all part of a major squad overhaul.Â

Spurs make the trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday, with Michael Carrick also under pressure after an underwhelming start for the Red Devils.Â

De Zerbi won his only previous Premier League away game against United, beating them 3-1 in September 2023 with Brighton. OnlyÂ Sam Allardyce, Ronald Koeman, Pep GuardiolaÂ and Andoni Iraola have won their first two away visits to Old Trafford in the competition.Â

But speaking at a Fan Advisory Board meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,Â Venkatesham retained his confidence that De Zerbi was the right man for the job.Â

“The club had made significant changes over the summer, both on and off the pitch, and we recognised that these might take time to take full effect,”Â Venkatesham’s minutes read.Â

“[Venkatesham]Â expressed confidence in Roberto De Zerbi, in the players brought in and in the changes made, noting the considerable work under way behind the scenes.”

Welcome home, lads https://t.co/lyyoc0ddzJ â€” Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2026

United, meanwhile, needed a last-gasp equaliser fromÂ Matheus Cunha to earn a 1-1 draw with Fulham last time out, a result that leaves them 12th in the Premier League.Â

The Red DevilsÂ are averaging just one point per game under Carrick in the Premier League this season â€“ across his 17 league games last season, theyÂ averaged 2.3 points per game under the Englishman.

Despite picking up a late point at Craven Cottage, United have won just five points from five league games this season â€“ their joint-fewest at this stage of a Premier League campaign (also fiveÂ in 2014-15).

Carrick will also be without several key players against Spurs, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko,Â Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Karl Darlow all withdrawing from international duty with their respective nations through injury.Â

“I have always played for Slovenia and will always play with heart and pride. The most important thing now is to fully dedicate myself to recovery,” Sesko posted on Instagram following his withdrawal.

“I am already working on getting back on the field as soon as possible and helping the national team and the club again.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United â€“ Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League campaign, scoring two goals in five appearances, and he comes up against one of his favourite opponentsÂ next.Â

He has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League appearances against SpursÂ (sixÂ goals, oneÂ assist), netting home and away against them last season.

Tottenham â€“ Mohammed Kudus

In what has been a dismal start to Spurs’ league campaign, the timely return of Kudus has given their supporters something to cheer after their opening five matches.Â

Despite playing just 123 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, Kudus ranks fourth for take-on success rate (58.8% â€“ 10/17 â€“ min. 10 take-ons), while he is second for goal involvements per 90 for SpursÂ since the start of last term (0.43 â€“ min. 900 mins).

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER UNITED WIN

UnitedÂ won this exact fixture 2-0 in February, ending a six-game winless run against Spurs in the Premier League (D3 L3).

However, the Red DevilsÂ are winless across their last three Premier League games (D2 L1). They last went four games without a win in the competition in May 2025 during an eight-game stretch (D2 L6).

And despite ranking first for shots (113) and fourth for expected goals (9.89) in the Premier League this term, United’sÂ xG per shot (0.088) is the fourth-worst ratio in the division, better only than Hull City, Nottingham Forest, and Spurs.Â

Spurs, meanwhile,Â have lost 25 Premier League away games against United. Only Everton (26 at Arsenal) have lost more on the road against an opponent in the competition.

They have alsoÂ failed to win any of their last 37 Premier League games in which they haveÂ conceded the opening goal (D8 L29). Only between September 1996 and August 1998 have they endured a longer run in the competition's history (38 games â€“ D7 L31).

In addition, onlyÂ in 1912-13 (first 12 games), 2008-09 (first eight), and 1955-56 (first six) have SpursÂ failed to win any of their opening six games of a league campaign, while among ever-present sides in the Premier League in 2026, they haveÂ accumulated the fewest points (18).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester United â€“Â 54.1%

Draw â€“ 23.6%

Tottenham â€“Â 22.3%