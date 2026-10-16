Vinicius Junior: From contract uncertainty to conspiracy theories and a four-match ban

A key moment was when Jose Mourinho opted to start the Brazilian on the bench for the match against Villarreal, their first since the international break.

It was the first time since last April that Vinicius had not started a match for the club, with Mourinho handing Yan Diomande a place in the starting XI instead.

“What makes me sad is the fact he really wants to be at his absolute best,” Mourinho said beforehand.

“He wants to be the Vini who wins games, scores goals and makes the difference. Seeing the pain he feels himself makes me sad. He is an extraordinary guy who works very hard to get back to his absolute best.

“He deserves better treatment, as he has made Madrid very happy on many occasions.”

Vinicius has been continually booed and whistled by some Real Madrid supporters this season, along with other players.

After entering the game in the 52nd minute he looked to have made an immediate impact, scoring what Real believed to be their second goal after a Jude Bellingham assist.

Vinicius raced towards the supporters, kissing the badge before being engulfed by his team-mates, who piled on top of him in celebration.

Even Mourinho sprinted across the pitch to join the celebrations, which felt like a public display of his faith in the Brazilian.

A VAR review changed everything.

The referee was sent to the monitor, which showed Vinicius pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair while the ball was in play and neither player was challenging for it.

The referee overturned the goal and instead showed Vinicius a straight red card.

The Brazilian’s reaction to the decision then became a further disciplinary issue, with team-mates having to intervene as he continued to protest.

Mourinho refused to speak to press afterwards. News travelled around the media room that Mourinho felt if he did speak, he would say something that would get him suspended.