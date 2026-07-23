Prediction: Hajduk Split vs Pafos FC

Hajduk Split and Pafos FC will meet at Stadion Poljud on Thursday evening, as the two sides begin their 2026/27 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Hajduk Split reached this stage after beating Zilina 3-2 on aggregate, while Pafos enters the competition after winning the Cypriot Cup last season.

Verdict: Hajduk Split to win

Best odds: 59/50

Bookmaker: 1xBet

Hajduk Split

Hajduk Split enters this first leg with home advantage and a good chance to take control of the tie before the return match in Cyprus.

Gonzalo Garcia's side had to work harder than expected against Zilina in the previous round. Hajduk won the first leg 2-0 at Poljud, then lost 2-1 in Slovakia, but the aggregate lead was enough to progress. That second-leg defeat was not ideal, but it also means Hajduk has already had a proper competitive test this summer.

The home record is the biggest reason to trust the Croatian side here. Hajduk has won its last three home matches, and each of those victories came by at least two goals. Poljud can be a difficult place for visiting teams, especially in European qualifying, where intensity and atmosphere often matter as much as pure squad quality.

Hajduk also has enough attacking options to cause problems. Michele Sego is expected to lead the line after scoring 13 league goals last season, while Roko Brajkovic and Dario Melnjak can provide support from wide areas. Dalisson could also return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the second leg against Zilina.

The main concern is that Hajduk still has to prove it can manage this kind of tie cleanly. The loss in Slovakia showed that the team can lose control if it drops intensity. Against Pafos, that would be risky, because the Cypriot side has more European experience than many teams entering at this stage.

Hajduk Split Team News

Garcia is expected to continue with a 4-2-3-1 system. The shape worked well enough across the Zilina tie, and Hajduk should again try to control territory from the start.

Ivan Silic should start in goal, with Mathieu Acapandie, Dominik Maresic, Alec Van Hoorenbeeck and Simun Hrgovic likely to form the back four. Van Hoorenbeeck has already made a good early impression after joining from Twente and scored in the second leg against Zilina.

Rokas Pukstas and Abdoulie Sanyang Pajaziti could provide the midfield base. Their ability to protect the defense and move the ball quickly will be important against a Pafos team that can counter through technical players.

Michele Sego should lead the attack, with Brajkovic, Dali and Melnjak likely to support him. Niko Sigur has returned from World Cup duty with Canada, but his involvement remains uncertain after missing both matches against Zilina.

Pafos FC

Pafos FC is a dangerous opponent, even if the market makes Hajduk the favorite. The Cypriot club has grown quickly in recent years and has already gained valuable European experience.

That is the strongest point in Pafos' favor. The club reached the Conference League round of 16 in 2024/25 and then appeared in the Champions League league phase last season. That kind of exposure can help in qualifying ties, especially when the first leg is away from home and the main task is to stay alive.

The issue is rhythm. Pafos has not played a competitive match for almost two months, with its last official game coming in the Cypriot Cup final. The visitors have also been uneven in pre-season, winning only one of four friendlies and losing to Jagiellonia and Slovan Bratislava.

That makes this first leg tricky. Ricardo Sa Pinto's side has enough experience and quality to avoid panic at Poljud, but Hajduk should be sharper physically and emotionally. If Pafos starts slowly, it may spend long periods defending around its own box.

The visitors still have individual quality. David Luiz is expected to lead the defense, while Lele should be the central attacking option. Pafos has also strengthened in the summer window, with Guga, Murad Mammadov, Charalampos Kyriakidis and Michalis Papastylianou among the arrivals.

Pafos FC Team News

Sa Pinto is expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, which should give Pafos a compact base and enough attacking support behind Lele.

Charalampos Kyriakidis could start in goal, with Bruno, David Luiz, David Goldar and Nicholas Ioannou likely to form the defensive line. David Luiz's experience could be important in managing the atmosphere at Poljud.

Pepe and Ivan Sunjic may start in midfield. That area will be crucial because Pafos cannot allow Hajduk to control second balls and sustain pressure for long spells.

Jaja, Vlad Dragomir and Biel could support Lele in attack. If Pafos is to get a positive result, those players need to give the visitors a route out of pressure and prevent Hajduk from defending too high.

Hajduk Split vs Pafos FC key factors to consider

Hajduk Split beat Zilina 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Hajduk has won its last three home matches, each by at least two goals.

Pafos is playing its first competitive match in almost two months.

Pafos won only one of its four pre-season friendlies.

Pafos has stronger recent European experience, including Conference League and Champions League campaigns.

This is the first competitive meeting between Hajduk Split and Pafos FC.

The first leg is at Poljud, which gives Hajduk a clear opportunity to build an advantage before the trip to Cyprus.

Conclusion

Pafos should not be underestimated. The Cypriot side has recent European experience, an experienced coach, and several players capable of slowing the game down when needed. David Luiz and Sunjic also give the visitors enough maturity to handle pressure better than Zilina did in the first leg.

Hajduk still looks like the better pick. The Croatian side has already played two competitive European matches this summer, has a strong home record, and should be sharper at Poljud. The atmosphere should also help Garcia's side start with more intensity.

This may be closer than a routine home win, especially because Pafos has the experience to keep itself in the tie. Still, Hajduk's home advantage and competitive rhythm make the hosts the best selection to win the first leg.

Verdict: Hajduk Split to win

Best odds: 59/50

Bookmaker: 1xBet