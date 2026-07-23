UFC 330 pierde una pelea masiva apenas unas semanas antes de Islam Makhachev contra Ian Machado Garry

Next month’s highly-anticipated UFC 330 has taken a significant hit just a few weeks out from the event.

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El muy esperado UFC 330 del próximo mes ha recibido un golpe significativo a solo unas semanas del evento.

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Scheduled to take place on August 15 at the Xfinity Center, UFC 330 will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since a 2019 UFC Fight Night that closed out with recently-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje's knockout win over Edson Barboza.

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Programado para el 15 de agosto en el Xfinity Center, UFC 330 verá a la promoción de MMA líder en el mundo regresar a Filadelfia, PA, por primera vez desde una UFC Fight Night de 2019 que cerró con la victoria por nocaut del recientemente coronado campeón de peso ligero de UFC Justin Gaethje sobre Edson Barboza.

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UFC 330 is topped by a pair of huge title fights, as Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern are set to kick off their respective welterweight and strawweight title reigns against challengers Ian Machado Garry and Gillian Robertson.

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UFC 330 está coronado por un par de grandes peleas por el título, ya que Islam Makhachev y Mackenzie Dern están listos para iniciar sus respectivos reinados de título de peso welter y peso paja contra los retadores Ian Machado Garry y Gillian Robertson.

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UFC 330 Loses Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

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UFC 330 pierde a Erin Blanchfield contra Jasmine Jasudavicius

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The event offers plenty of other high-profile matchups outside of the two title fights, but Nolan King reports that a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius has unfortunately been scrapped due to an injury to Blanchfield.

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El evento ofrece muchos otros enfrentamientos de alto perfil fuera de las dos peleas por el título, pero Nolan King informa que una pelea de peso mosca femenino entre Erin Blanchfield y Jasmine Jasudavicius desafortunadamente fue descartada debido a una lesión de Blanchfield.

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King’s report does not include details regarding Blanchfield’s injury, but it does indicate that the UFC will try to rebook the matchup with Jasudavicius for a later date.

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El informe de King no incluye detalles sobre la lesión de Blanchfield, pero sí indica que UFC intentará volver a programar el enfrentamiento con Jasudavicius para una fecha posterior.

Erin Blanchfield (guantes rojos) reacciona después de su pelea de peso mosca femenino contra Tracy Cortez (no en la foto) durante UFC 322 en el Madison Square Garden. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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The bout is a significant one for the women’s flyweight title picture, as both fighters are currently ranked in the division’s Top 10.

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La pelea es importante para el panorama del título de peso mosca femenino, ya que ambas peleadoras están actualmente clasificadas en el Top 10 de la división.

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Erin Blanchfield Withdraws From UFC 330 With Injury

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Erin Blanchfield se retira de UFC 330 por lesión

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Currently sitting three spots ahead of Jasudavicius at #4 in the women’s flyweight rankings, Blanchfield began her UFC career with a six-fight win streak that included victories over former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade and former title challenger Taila Santos.

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Blanchfield, que actualmente se encuentra tres lugares por delante de Jasudavicius en el puesto número 4 en el ranking de peso mosca femenino, comenzó su carrera en UFC con una racha de seis victorias consecutivas que incluyó victorias sobre la ex campeona de peso paja de UFC Jessica Andrade y la ex retadora al título Taila Santos.

Erin Blanchfield (guantes rojos) lucha contra Rose Namajunas (guantes azules) en una pelea de peso mosca femenina durante la UFC Fight Night en Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Deportes a través de Reuters Connect

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A meeting with Manon Fiorot in 2024 saw Blanchfield suffer the first loss of her UFC career, but she rebounded later that year by defeating two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.

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Una reunión con Manon Fiorot en 2024 vio a Blanchfield sufrir la primera derrota de su carrera en UFC, pero se recuperó ese mismo año al derrotar a la dos veces campeona de peso paja de UFC Rose Namajunas.

Erin Blanchfield (guantes rojos) reacciona después de derrotar a Tracy Cortez (guantes azules) en la pelea de peso mosca femenino durante UFC 322 en el Madison Square Garden. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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“Cold-Blooded” last competed in November at UFC 322, where she submitted fellow top-ranked contender Tracy Cortez in the second round.

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“Cold-Blooded” compitió por última vez en noviembre en UFC 322, donde sometió a su compañera contendiente mejor clasificada, Tracy Cortez, en la segunda ronda.

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Jasmine Jasudavicius Coming Off Big Win at UFC Winnipeg

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Jasmine Jasudavicius viene de una gran victoria en UFC Winnipeg

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A contract winner on the 2021 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Jasudavicius initially went 3-2 to start her own UFC career.

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Un ganador del contrato en la edición 2021 de Serie Contender de Dana WhiteJasudavicius inicialmente tuvo marca de 3-2 para comenzar su propia carrera en UFC.

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Following a unanimous decision loss to Cortez in 2023, Jasudavicius submitted Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297 to kick off what eventually turned into a five-fight win streak that established her as one of the best women’s flyweights on the UFC roster.

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Luego de una derrota por decisión unánime ante Cortez en 2023, Jasudavicius sometió a Priscila Cachoeira en UFC 297 para iniciar lo que eventualmente se convirtió en una racha de cinco victorias consecutivas que la estableció como una de las mejores mujeres de peso mosca en la lista de UFC.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (guantes rojos) celebra después de la pelea contra Karine Silva (guantes azules) durante la Noche de lucha de la UFC en el Canada Life Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Like Blanchfield, the 37-year-old’s winning run was also ended by Fiorot when the pair met at UFC Vancouver last year, but Jasudavicius returned to the win column in April when she defeated Karine Silva.

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Al igual que Blanchfield, Fiorot también puso fin a la racha ganadora de la jugadora de 37 años cuando la pareja se enfrentó en UFC Vancouver el año pasado, pero Jasudavicius regresó a la columna de victorias en abril cuando derrotó a Karine Silva.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (guantes rojos) lucha contra Karine Silva (guantes azules) durante la Noche de lucha de la UFC en el Canada Life Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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With the loss of Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius, UFC 330 currently offers a total of 12 fights with just about three weeks to go until the event.

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Con la pérdida de Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius, UFC 330 ofrece actualmente un total de 12 peleas con solo tres semanas para el evento.

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UFC 330 Fight Card

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Tarjeta de pelea UFC 330

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Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championship

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Evento principal: Islam Makhachev contra Ian Machado Garry: por el campeonato de peso welter de UFC

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Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

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Evento co-principal: Mackenzie Dern contra Gillian Robertson: por el campeonato de peso paja de UFC

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Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

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Edson Barboza vs.Esteban Ribovics

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Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

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Vicente Luque vs.Tresean Gore

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Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

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Mansur Abdul-Malik contra Dustin Stoltzfus

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Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

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Jeremiah Wells contra Myktybek Orolbai

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Goeff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

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Goeff Neal contra Chidi Njokuani

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Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

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Neil Magny contra Ramiz Brahimaj

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Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes

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Jalin Turner contra Kaue Fernandes

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Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa

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Charles Johnson contra José Ochoa

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Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

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Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

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Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

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Donté Johnson contra Eric McConico